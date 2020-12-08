Wendy Williams Mourns Death of Mother: She Was My "Best Girlfriend"

Wendy Williams has lost the person closest to her.

During the Monday, December 7, edition of her long-running talk show, Williams at last publicized the news that her mother, Shirley Williams, passed away “many weeks ago” -- and she had been keeping the tragic news private.

Said Williams on air:

“You know how during corona[virus], during the world, topsy-turvy, people starving, people out of jobs, just in everybody’s life there’s something new, and you know how you lose track of the day and date, and the times, all I know is that it was a long time ago.

"She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer, not one bit, thank goodness."

Williams proceeded to tell viewers that she had a special connection to her mom, Shirley.

“Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls,” the 56-year explained.

“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have.

"I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years, because people in my age bracket [have said] ‘You’re really lucky to have your mom and dad together in a happy marriage.’”

It's been a very challenging few years for Williams.

In June, she was rushed to the hospital due to an alleged suicide attempt.

In the spring of 2019, she filed to divorce her husband after it became known that he got his mistress pregnant.

According to multiple sources, Williams turned to alcohol and/or drugs in order to cope with the pain of this split and this scandal.

Family friend Courtney Brown initially shared the news of Shirley's death on Instagram, which was captured by The Shade Room.

"One of my granny's best friends for 83 years passed away... Mrs. Shirley Williams," Brown wrote alongside a photo of Shirley with her grandmother.

"Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny's 100th birthday.

"Mr. and Mrs. Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals."

Brown, who has since deleted this post, concluded as follows:

"May she rest peacefully and prayers to [Wendy Williams] and the entire family."

Wendy's mother would occasionally join the host on her program... and fans knew of the tight bond between mother and daughter.

In a 2010 appearance, Shirley spoke about when her daughter was born in 1964, referring to Wendy as "a ray of sunshine."

"In 1964, my family was full of stress and in a lot of darkness because my mother was diagnosed with colon cancer," Shirley said in the episode.

"But then, a ray of sunshine came into our lives. Wendy was born in July.

"So what a wonderful blessing it was to us, that one was ready to be taken away in October, and one brought a ray of sunshine and hope and wonderful, bubbly personality into our lives."

May she rest in peace.