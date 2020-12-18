Wait, Kody Brown Owns Even More Land in Arizona?!?

Kody Brown has once again snubbed three of his Sister Wives in favor of his youngest and only legitimate spouse.

But, this time around, we're talking a lot more than some mere meal or social media shoutout.

According to property records obtained by The Sun, Kody and Robyn Brown -- who got legally married in 2014 so the former could adopt the latter's kids from a previous relationship -- purchased a plot of land next to their Arizona home.

The land was actuallly included in their house purchase for $890,000 on July 1, 2019, a clerk from the Arizona Assessor’s Office has confirmed.

It's simply sitting next to the home Robyn shares with Kody, unused and, thus far, undeveloped.

To be clear, this is a different piece of property from the one that is also thus far unused and undeveloped at Coyote Pass.

Kody spent a majority of his time on this past season of Sister Wives badgering Robyn, Christine, Meri and Janelle to move into one giant home at Coyote Pass.

None of the women seemed interested and the land must now be considered a sunk cost.

It's part of the $1.8 million Kody has spent on homes in the Flagstaff area, and we'd have to imagine it's contributing greatly to the family's mounting debt.

Kody and Robyn’s current home, the one in which they actually reside, boasts five bedrooms and fourth bathrooms.

On Sister Wives earlier this year, Kody threatened to divorce Robyn because she wanted to rent a home instead of buying to not stall the family from building on their Coyote Pass property.

However, when no rentals for them and their five kids were available on the market, this couple ended up buying the massive Flagstaff abode.

It lent credibility to the belief that Robyn is Kody's favorite wife. By a wide margin.

This belief is held by nearly all Sister Wives viewers across the country.

Many of these same people have theorized that Meri was on the verge of splitting from Kody, only for Meri to put this speculation to rest a couple weeks ago.

She stunned this celebrity gossip in particular when she posted a photo of herself and her spiritual husband and insisted she was in love with Kody.

"Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," Meri wrote to open a surprising and candid caption this month, one that accompanied the photo above.

She continued:

"I don't owe anyone an explanation but I'll do it anyway.

"I'm well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves 'out there,' which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions."

Meri was as open as she could be in this message, writing:

"My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we've hadd ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn't that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows...

"I love him. I love my family. I'm committed.

"I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able."

Meri then concluded as follows:

I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen.

Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN.

I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up.