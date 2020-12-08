Vicki Gunvalson: Can She Find Love Again After Steve Lodge?

There is no one more tired of relationship rumors about her than Vicki Gunvalson. Even when she's not filming, she's the subject of gossip.

The latest rumor about Vicki is that she and Steve have broken up. If it's true, will she resign herself to singledom?

This is the most recent photo of Vicki Gunvalson and fiance Steve Lodge on her Instagram.

It dates back to late October. We are approaching mid-November.

For reference, Vicki has posted about a dozen snaps of interior design since then. She has posted a photo of ex-friend Shannon Beador more recently than she has posted a pic of Steve.

She and Steve also do not follow each other on Instagram currently.

On the one hand, some couples are happier when they don't follow each other, even if they're living together in engaged bliss.

On the other ... Vicki's son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, has confirmed that Steve has blocked him on social media. Blocking is a tall order.

Now, rumors have been circulating about Vicki's love life taking a nosedive, but that doesn't mean that it's true, and it's certainly not confirmed.

Vicki has informed fans that she and Steve are doing "fine" ... albeit, that was some time ago.

And not following each other could always be a product of Steve wanting to remain fairly private, as he was never keen on being a reality star.

These days, Vicki and Steve don't show up in the same pics very often.

Part of that is because of their (read: Steve's) privacy concerns and the fact that Vicki feels less beholden to fans when she's not on TV. That's fair.

The other part is that, even if their engagement remains in full swing, it appears that Vicki and Steve recently spent some time apart.

For weeks, Vicki was in North Carolina, where her daughter lives.

She was anticipating the birth of her newest grandbaby.

Sure enough, Hank Ryan was born last month. Vicki also spent time there fixing up her lakehouse.

Vicki also gave Steve a shoutout just a little over a week ago -- for Thanksgiving.

This, to us, is the clearest evidence that they are still together.

Vicki expressed her thanks to Steve and to his extended family -- not something that most people would say about an ex.

Vicki and Steve were together for the end of Vicki's Real Housewives career.

She also purchased her retirement villa in Mexico, though her timing -- during this nightmare of a year -- could have been better.

So we have to ask the question: if she and Steve do split, will Vicki move on?

Vicki is only 58 years old. That is plenty of time to find a new love.

Some people give up on a forever romance by the time that they're in their 20s or 30s. Some are proven wrong.

Others continue to be romantically active in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond. Vicki isn't even old enough for most senior citizens discounts -- so don't count her out yet.