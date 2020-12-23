Usman Umar is Divorcing Lisa Hamme: Thank God I'm FREE!

Things have been outwardly toxic in Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar's marriage since this spring. And frankly, since their wedding.

Now, the self-styled Soulja Boy says that he has served Lisa with divorce papers ... but that she's living in denial.

"Is either I was brain washed or I was charmed by this woman," Usman Umar captioned a recent throwback to his time with Lisa Hamme.

Referring to old footage, he wrote: "look at my mom and brother’s faces they were all not happy but I keep on going."

"Thanks to almighty for setting me free," Usman expressed.

Usman also shared a photo of a shirt that reads: "2020 is still better than my first marriage."

"This is me and it’s true," Usman captioned the photo. "Thank You God For Saving My Life."

Brittany Banks commented with "Me too." It's unclear if she is referring to her first marriage or her gratitude for having gotten out of her relationship with Yazan. Possibly both.

In Touch Weekly spoke to Usman Umar on Monday, December 21.

“Lisa and I are no longer together," the Nigerian rapper confirms.

"She was served [papers] last week," Usman reveals, "and she [doesn’t want to] accept it."

“My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce," Usman shares.

"But," he laments, "she yelled at him and cut the call.”

“After that, she call on Zoom to lie to people as usual as she does,” Usman describes.

“Now, I’m free," Usman announces.

"And if you look at me very well you will see that I’m happy and getting better," he expresses.

Usman adds that he is better off "without drama and about the money she took from me KIV (Keep In View).”

Lisa has actually admitted that she and Usman are divorcing.

Of course, she did this on a Zoom call with fans ... a call that they had to pay $5 to take part in.

We're not going to begrudge some creative fundraising, but in the context of Lisa's behavior, it's weird how many fans are willing to throw money at her.

Earlier this year, Lisa famously accused Usman of having "used" her to gain name recognition and even fame for his rap career.

She accused him of roping her with a "love scam," which she suggested would worsen the reputation of Nigerian men who want to date foreign women.

To hear the self-styled "Baby Girl" say it, you would think Usman had abruptly announced that he was ending their marriage for no good reason.

But actually, that's not the truth, Lisa.

It wasn't Lisa's extreme jealousy issues, their age gap, or Usman's ulterior motive that ended their marriage.

Fans believe that what really broke them up was Lisa being a slur-spewing racist.

See, even before their season of Before The 90 Days finished airing, Lisa was in hot water with fans.

She was seen using the N-word, the literal worst word in human history, on social media. She had also used a homophobic slur (you know the one) to refer to fans.

That she was doing this at all in 2020 was bad. But the full story was so much worse.

It turns out that Lisa didn't keep her slurs limited to social media.

At the filming of the Tell All special, Usman publicly accused Lisa of calling him the N-word.

Viewers who watched the special on TLC never heard a word of this accusation, thanks to TLC's amoral editing choices, but when hours of footage leaked, fans learned the truth.