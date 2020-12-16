Tom Cruise Goes OFF on Film Crew: I'm Trying to Save the F--king Movie Industry and You Can't Even Wear a Covid Mask?!

You can always say this about Tom Cruise:

The man does not lack for passion.

Sometimes, that passion is directed toward a dangerous cult -- and that's a bad thing.

Other times, it's directed to never seeing his daughter -- that's also a bad thing.

But now? This one time? As captured in an amazing video that we've shared below?

The passion was aimed at keeping the set of Mission: Impossible 7 safe from the coronavirus and on doing his part to keep Hollywood up and running -- and it was awesome!

In a two-minute recording, published by The Sun on Tuesday, the 58-year-old actor screams -- and we mean SCREAMS -- at members of the production team in London.

Why?

For reportedly violating on-set social distancing guidelines.

Cruise explains to everyoune around him that he's under pressure to lead by example of how a movie can shoot safely during the ongoing pandemic.

"I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f--king gone," Cruise bellows at the crew members who were standing too close together.

He continues;

"And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f--king do it again.

Cruise went on to say this policy goes beyond merely keeping those on set safe from COVID-19.

He said that “every studio” in Hollywood was waiting to see how the new Mission Impossible went in order to proceed with their own projects.

"I’m on the phone with every f--king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise rages in the footage.

“We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf--kers."

He went on to claim that “the future of this f--king industry” is what he “sleeps with” every night, staying awake, trying to think of ways to keep people employed.

The latest Mission: Impossible sequel stopped production in Italy back in February when the coronavirus outbreak started to spread... but eventually resumed in Rome in October.

Variety reported that the set was then shut down for a week in October after positive COVID tests and that they've been shooting in the London area for two weeks now.

"No apologies. You can tell it to the people who are losing their f--king homes because our industry is shut down," Cruise yells here/

"It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education... So I’m sorry, I'm beyond your apologies."

The seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, scheduled to hit theaters in November 2021 after being delayed, is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Listen to Cruise lose his already-deranged mind below.

Just for a good cause at last: