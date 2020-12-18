TLC Responds to Jacob Roloff Sexual Assault Allegations

Little People, Big World.

Major scandal.

As you are likely aware of by now, Jacob Roloff stunned Instagram users this week when he released a lengthy statement that focused on one gigantic and very troubling allegation:

That he was molested by a field producer on Little People, Big World.

Jacob added as a one-word caption that he felt "liberated" by stating the following:

It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words.

As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for 'Little People Big World,' Chris Cardamone.

Roloff did not provide any specifics about what transpired.

But thhe 23-year old said he first considered going public with this charge in November 2015, following text messages he received from his alleged perpetrator.

A few months later, Jacob quit Little People, Big World.

"For the sake of 'the episode' and ratings I've seen a lot of STORYLINES drawn up (loosely) about our lives," he said at the time, saying he was sick of the phony behavior of his loved ones on set.

He said back then that producers asked cast members to hit certain "talking points" and that his parents and siblings were simply acting like "characters" on air.

Did Jacob actually walk away from this long-running series because of this alleged assault?

It seems safe to assume as much at this point.

Roloff said in his message that he hopes Cardamone is never permitted near kids again, adding of his currrent mindset:

"I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development."

Jacob, thankfully, has received nothing but support from his family members in the wake of this reveal.

The cable network that airs Little People, Big World, meanwhile, has now said the following to People Magazine:

"TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World

We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time."

Continued Jacob on Wednesday, painting a broader picture of this horrible violation:

By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.

Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general.

This may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about,

How very well said.

It's just tragic Jacob was placed in a situation that gave him first-hand knowledge of such an experience.

Roloff concluded his post by emphasizing that "all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members," writing:

"I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future. In solidarity with silent survivors, Jacob Roloff."

As mentioned above, Jacob has received an outpouring of support from his loved ones.

“Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife,” wrote wife Isabel on Jacob’s post.

“I love you forever and always Jacob,” said mother Amy. “I’m proud of you. Now you don’t have to feel alone and carry this around anymore.”

Added father Matt: “Love you Jacob George Roloff … very proud!”

Tori, Zach’s wife and Jacob's very sweet sister-in-law, called Jacob by his middle name in the comments section and said: “Love you, George.”

Another sister-in-law, Audrey, who hasn't always gotten along with Jacob, wrote the following:

“‘Asking harder preliminary questions.’ Love that line. Hate that you had to live through this Jacob.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.