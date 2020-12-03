Thomas Ravenel is a disgraced former reality star, a convicted criminal, and a failed politician.

Now, the notorious douchecanoe is set to become something else: a husband.

This summer, Thomas Ravenel welcomed his third child with a random ex, Heather Mascoe.

The widely reviled 58-year-old and the 38-year-old had Jonathan Jackson Ravenel on June 29, a third child for each of them but their first together.

At the time, they were broken up. Now, they have more than just reconciled.

This week, Thomas changed his Twitter bio to "happily engaged."

The unlucky lady in question is reportedly Heather.

Normally, we would say that congratulations are in order, but ... we wouldn't wish this engagement on anyone.

The Daily Mail reported this week that Thomas has been telling his friends that he has no plans to have Heather sign a prenup.

The notorious scumbag has a reported net worth of about $6 million, and of course comes from a wealthy family.

Per the report, Thomas has been telling those in his social circle that he simply doesn't think that a prenup will be necessary with "this one."

Famously, Thomas chose to not tell Kathryn Dennis, the mother of his other two children, the news.

We reported last spring about the pregnancy, and how Kathryn had only learned that her children were going to have a sibling secondhand through her attorney.

In fact, Kathryn received confirmation that Thomas' then-ex was pregnant on camera, 6 or 7 months into Heather's pregnancy.

The news came as a huge shock to those around her (either that or Danni Baird is a terrific actress).

Kensie and Saint obviously deserved plenty of preparation for the news that they were getting a baby sibling.

As their mother, Kathryn should have been told well in advance. It's not just common courtesy -- it's vital coparenting. He's such a douchecanoe.

We do not know when Heather and Thomas lapsed from being exes to once again being an item.

But this time, at least, reports say that Kathryn will not be stunned into silence by the news as she was at the pregnancy reveal.

Apparently, the news has been circulating around Charleston social circles for some time.

That doesn't mean that Kathryn and Thomas are in a good place.

In fact, Thomas is currently seeking full custody of Kensie, age 6, and Saint, age 5, accusing Kathryn of being neglectful and drug-addled.

What's more, he wants to take the kids away in a more literal sense -- having them move with him to Aiken, South Carolina, instead of Charleston.

That is a 2-and-a-half hour move from Charleston.

Apparently, Saint has some alleged learning issues, but Thomas claims to have found a good school in Aiken and wants him educated there.

To that end, Thomas has purchased a 10,000 square foot, seven bedroom, 10 bathroom home in Aiken for $1.6 million. The home has a swimming pool, horse stables, and a polo field.

As we mentioned, Heather was already a mother of two, also.

She has a 13-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex, 60-year-old Charleston restauranteur Leo Chiagkouris.

We wish Heather the very best of luck as she weathers this engagement.