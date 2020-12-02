The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: They Almost All Have Covid!

As previously detailed, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has paused production on its latest season.

The Bravo series has done so due to what we believed to have been a case of Covid-19 on set.

But now TMZ has confirmed that the long-running series has taken a break from filming for a reason that goes far beyond a single crew member or staffer.

As it turns out, THREE cast members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to TMZ insiders, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have all tested positive for the virus that has thus far killed over 270,000 Americans.

This same website says the women are at home recovering and none have shown signs of any serious symptoms.

This makes us very happy to hear.

Hilton was only just confirmed as a lead star a month ago.

She's been close with Kyle for a long time now and has made the occasional appearance on this beloved franchise.

The series reportedly started filming new episode toward the end of October... and these TMZ sources claim there were safety protocols in place at the time, including testing and temperature checks.

However, we the nation continues to learn, nothing is 100% guarantee or foolproof.

These guidelines couldn't stop a Covid outbreak from impacting production, which screeched to a halt several days ago.

There's no word yet on when it will resume.

This outbreak is yet another hiccup for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which has undergone quite the makeover over the past few months.

Following a tumultuous season, as you likely know, Denise Richards quit the show because she had a miserable second season, dealing with accusations that she carried on an affair with Brandi Glanville.

Richards denied these accusations strongly.

But Glanville never waivered from her claim that the two slept together in 2019.

From there, Teddi Mellencamp came out and admitted she had been fired.

"I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed," she confessed in late September, adding at the time:

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.'

"Nah, I'm not going to do that -- that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost.

"Because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

As you can tell, Mellencamp was pretty sad about her forced departure.

But now? With the news that Covid is sort of running wild around set?

Perhaps she's thankful that she was able to get out of there in time.