The Bachelorette Stunner: Was Eazy Eliminated Due to a Rape Investigation?

Tayshia Adams pulled a fast and shocking one on ABC viewers last night.

The Bachelorette star listened intently to contestant Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu as he poured his heart out to her over a romantic dinner...

... and then sent the fan favorite packing.

What the heck happened?

How did Eazy go from an apparent favorite to being kicked to the curb in a matter of a couple weeks?

We can safely now say it may not have had anything to do with his chemistry with Adams.

Or anything we actually witnessed on screen.

As it turns out, just before filming on The Bachelorette Season 16 started, Nwachukwu was accused of sexual assault.

Such allegations were never made to the police and, as far as we know, authorities have not opened up any kind of investigation into the former professional football player.

However, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette spoilers guru, Reality Steve, spoke in mid-October to the woman who has said Eazy had sex with her without consent.

In a subsequent blog post, Steve wrote that he couldn't imagine Eazy remaining on the show for very long.

"Take a good look at Eazy because I don't think you'll be seeing him in this franchise ever again," Steve wrote as part of his October 14 episode recap. "

Some serious allegations against him arose on social media last night.

"I spoke with the woman involved. Not good, I'll leave it at that."

According to the famous blogger, the unnamed woman had spoken with NZK Productions's legal team, who in turn met with Nwachukwu, "so now the show is 100% aware of allegations against him.”

The accuser told celebrity gossip website The Heavy that there was a lot of back and forth between her and producers and that she didn't have any evidence of the alleged assault.

So this left her in a "he said-she said" situation.

"I told them I spoke my truth so I can no longer carry guilt, if something happens from here, it’s not on me, it’s on them,” she explained of the discussion with these executives.

On Tuesday night's installment of The Bachelorette, Eazy opened way up to Tayshia. He said he was falling for her... hard.

"As much as I try to be macho and be like, 'Yo, it's too soon,' or whatever, I honestly feel like I'm falling in love with you," he told her, elaborating as follows:

"And like, that's real and that's so strong and apparent and I can't lie about it. And I feel like with love, there is no time, there is no rules, there's no boundaries, there's no method.

"It just is. And you just know it and you feel it in your bones."

Tayshia's response?

"Unfortunately, I can't give you this rose because I'm not there where you are and I don't know if I can get there.

"The last thing I wanted to do is for you to continue to pour yourself out and one day just like, send you home at a rose ceremony.

"I can't even explain to you how amazing you are, because you're truly amazing. I'm sorry, Eazy."

She then walked Eazy to the car and the two said their goodbyes.

According to Refinery29, ABC has concluded its own investigation into Eazy and these rape allegations have been ruled “inconclusive."

No one associated with the show has gone on record with any quote about the awful accusations, however.

We'll likely neverr know the truth.

And we'll likely never see Eazy on any Bachelor Nation program again.