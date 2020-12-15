The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Gets Sent Packing During Hometowns? Whose Parents Won't Even MEET Tayshia?!

Just like with every previous season of the final, The Bachlorette spoilers king Reality Steve correctly identifired Tayshia Adams' final four before a single rose was even handed out.

(Or, for that matter, before Clare Crawley left and Tayshia took over.)

As we approach the crucially important Hometown Round, it appears that Steve's predictions about Tayshia's top four were flawless, as always.

We've come to expect nothing less from a man whose Bachelorette spoilers have become must-see content - as much as the show itself.

But beyond that, things get a little murky.

[Obvious spoiler alert ahead ...]

As previously reported, the final four men left standing in this most unusual season are Zac, Ben, Ivan, and Brendan.

We've known that for some time, but Steve is now offering a very different account of how things play out from there.

He previously said that Brendan's entire family no-shows Hometowns, leading Brendan to self-eliminate and exit in fourth place.

Now, Steve has changed his tune.

It seems that it's only Brendan's parents who decide to sit this one out, and his siblings actually do show up to meet Tayshia.

Even more importantly, it's no longer clear if Brendan eliminates himself from the competition ... after he survives hometowns!

Rather, it's Ben who will go home on Tuesday night's episode.

That leaves Tayshia's top three as Zac, Ivan, and Brandan, and once again, we're looking at a change in spoilers now.

The top two were first reported as Ben and Zac, but clearly, given the events described above, that's not the case.

"As for Brendan self eliminating, I don't know. Maybe it happens," says Steve.

"I just don't know with any confidence at this point if it does."

He previously reported that alleged final rose recipient Zac and Tayshia are in a relationship but are not engaged.

Now, it seems that even that's uncerain.

"There's a lot to go over in terms of where we go from here but give me tonight to get everything together, gather the info that I do have, and I will tell you tomorrow what I have going forward," Steve wrote.

"But as for the end result this season, at this point, it's anybody's guess. I do not know for sure what happens as of now."

Steve is rarely wrong, but he gathers intel as he goes. It's not unusual for Bachelorette spoilers to change along the way.

And, as he notes in his latest blog post, 2020 was a year like no other, and that goes for The Bachelor, as well.

Filming exclusively on a Palm Springs resort, as opposed to traveling all over the nation and the world, made it much, much easier for producers and contestants to keep their secrets locked down.

The bad news, of course, is that no one got to prove their commitment to Tayshia by going BASE jumping off the Rock of Gribraltar.

The good news is, the lockdown conditions meant that no one was spotted on a public date, and an element of mystery was preserved.

That means that for the first time in a very long time, we're going into the final weeks with no clear idea of how they're gonna play out.

Exciting, don't you think?

It'll be stressful, but you can rest assured, we'll be helping you make sense of all the twists and turns every step of the way.

Frankly, 2020 has had enough surprises, if you ask us.

But this is the type we don't mind so much ...