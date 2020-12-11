The Bachelor Suitors: Revealed! Who Will Win Over Matt James?

Matt James is ready for his close-up.

And so are the women who will be vying for his heart.

Matt James in a Tux

On Friday, Chris Harrison helped to unveil the official rundown of all 32 women will be competing on Season 25 of The Bachelor, which will feature the show's first-ever Black lead.

“On night one, he tells me he feels pressure being the first Black Bachelor," Harrison told Us Weekly of James and this distinction, adding:

"He feels like, ‘I have to serve a community. I have to serve a family. I have to serve myself.'

"There’s a lot of weight on his shoulders and he owns that and he really leans into it and I love it."

Matt James Poster

What about the nearly three dozen suitors? Who will be whittled down to 24 at the conclusion of the season premiere on January 4?

"I love this group of women as much as I love this group of men from Clare and Tayshia's season," Harrison says. "It's a great group. You really have it all.

"There are some unbelievably strong women."

Matt James with a Rose

Chris told E! News he's especially psyched for viewers to meet Magi, a 32 year-old pharmacist from Ethiopia who "is truly the American dream."

He also gave a special shoutout to Bri, Katie, Sarah, and of course Victoria, whose only listed occupation is "Queen."

Of what?

We have no idea!

In the announcement video (included below) released by ABC, Harrison also teases some craziness to come from these women.

"When you have a prize like [Matt], there's going to be drama," the host says.

"And these women are strong, independent, beautiful women and they are used to getting what they want...there's going to be a lot of drama."

There are also a handful of huge storylines on tap, including a "shocking revelation" that Harrison alleges he has never seen before.

Matt James as The Bachelor

"It's going to shake everybody," he previews. "I can't wait for it to play out."

Without getting into too many specific The Bachelor spoilers, Harrison says James is an introspective person who isn't really like the party animal you may think you know from his Instagram account.

The Bachelor will go on a personal journey "the likes of which we've never seen on this show, we've never embraced on this show," Harrison claims.

Matt James Pic

The real estate broker, meanwhile, has been open about the type of women he’s hoping to meet.

“I’m looking for qualities that my mom embodies, and that’s selfless, honest, caring, compassionate and those are qualities found in women all shapes, sizes and races and it’s not a Black or white thing,” James said on Good Morning America this summer.

“I’m hoping when that limo pulls up there’s a lot of diversity and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo.”

Will any of these 32 women meet those qualifications?

Get to know them now!!!!!!

