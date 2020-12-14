Teresa Giudice: Spotted! Kissing Louis Ruelas! Is a Proposal on Tap?

Teresa Giudice has not yet said anything about alleged new boyfriend Louis Ruelas.

According to multiple insiders, however, the veteran Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member let her lips do the talking over this past weekend...

... hardcore makeout style!

The New York Post reports that Giudice and Ruelas, who works as a businessman, were spotted in The Big Apple on Saturday evening... where they dined at the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar.

Teresa was reportedly rocking a black coat for the date, along with dark slacks and dark pink boots.

She even held hands with Ruelas, who went with a purple jacket, a black shirt and black pants.

The pair acted in a responsible manner and donned face masks -- but removed them in order to swap some major spit at one point. Hot stuff!

In November, an insider told Page Six that Giudice and Ruelas were taking the budding romance “very slow.”

“It’s new,” the source said. “They are taking things very slow. They are both happy. Right now it’s very low-key and casual. One step at a time.”

Giudice, of course, is the mom of four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, while Ruelas has two kids of his own.

They've been together for about three months and have mostly kept their romance on the down low whenever possible.

Earlier this month, though, as you can see below, they did get affectionate during a friend's wedding.

Along similar lines, someone has actually told The Sun that Giudice and Ruelas may one day have their own wedding.

The latter is known for being "impulsive," according to this anonymous mole, who tells the publication:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a ring. He would love to be in the limelight.”

We'd be surprised. It's only been three months of dating!

Teresa, though, confirmed the new relationship when she wrote on the following photo from a football game on Instagram:

“Excited to reveal my new boyfriend.”

We've since learned that Louie is a co-founder of Digital Media Solutions and launched his first business at the age of 19.

He's quite ambituous, but not really very famous. Might be be banging Teresa, and might he even propose to her, in order to raise his public profile?

It's possible.

Joe and Teresa, for their part, separated in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage; their divorce was finalized in September.

Despite some very contentious final few months of being husband and wife, both halves of this former couple have actually been very respectful of each other in public.

They've said nary a cross word about each other, really.

Heck, Joe also has a new lover and has said he doesn't blame Teresa at all for moving on.

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever? That's not fair," Joe said last month of his ex-wife dating.

'Look, if I would have got out [of jail] and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen?" he added of having been imprisoned for tax fraud and then deported.

"Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don't know. Things change after so many years."

Will Joe sound this reasonable and supportive if/when Teresa gets engaged to Ruelas?

We may actually find out soon.