Teresa Giudice Makes It Instagram Official: I Love Luis Ruelas!

Teresa Giudice has gone ahead and done it, folks.

She's taken her romance with Luis Ruelas to a brand new and official level...

... by sharing the following photo on Instagram!

Indeed: the 48-year old Real Housewives of New Jersey star stalwart made her relationship with Ruelas known to all on Tuesday when she posted a cuddled-up photo of the couple on Instagram.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she wrote, adding two heart emojis.

Considering 2020 was filled with way too many celebrity deaths and lay person deaths, as the result of the coronavirus pandemic, this was a pretty low bar to clear.

But, hey, at least Luis Ruelas cleared it. With room to spare, we presume.

It was confirmed back in November that the veteran and polarizing Bravo star was dating the businessman.

As you can see immediately above, other photos of Giudice and Rueles have even been shared online -- just not by Teresa until now.

"She is very happy, but taking things very slow," a source told People Magazine last month.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida.

“His extensive entrepreneurship experience, hustler mentality and competitive spirit culminate with his love of family and passion for community,” the profile reads.

“A father of two sons, Luis spends a great deal of time advocating for children with special needs with a particular focus on Autism given his son’s condition.”

He now resides in Allendale, New Jersey, which is pretty darn close to where Teresa and her four daughters live.

Teresa's post, meanwhile, earned the reality star a slew of support from her fellow Housewives, including Margaret Josephs, who wrote: "You deserve all the happiness and love."

"So happy for you," added Jennifer Aydin.

Ex-husband Joe Giudice did not comment directly on the page that features the photo.

But he's sounded surprisingly cool with the relationship iin general.

“What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” Joe responded recently when asked about his former wife moving on.

Referring to his incarceration for bankruptcy fraud, followed by his deportation, Giudice added at the time:

“That’s not fair as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen?

"Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”

It's true.

And, hey, Joe has a new lover, too, these days.

Following nearly a full year of speculation, Joe and Teresa pulled the plug on their marriage in December 2019.

"Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” an insider said to In Touch Weeklly back then, adding:

“Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand -- they were splitting up.”