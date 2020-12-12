Teen Mom 2 Ratings Hit All Time Low: Will It Be Canceled?!

Can you believe that Teen Mom 2 has been on the air for ten whole years?

Well, almost -- the show premiered in January of 2010, so next month is the big anniversary.

Still, it's pretty wild that we've been watching the comings and goings of these people for an entire decade at this point.

Think about how far Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer have come these past several years.

Briana DeJesus came on later, of course, as did Jade Cline and now Ashley Jones.

All of those ladies have had quite a journey ...

But unfortunately, we may not get to watch it quite so closely anymore.

And that's because the ratings for this season have been lower than ever.

According to a report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, the latest episodes have brought in the lowest ratings in the show's history.

For a long time, tons of people tuned in to watch the messy lives of these moms -- over a million people regularly watched each episode.

Last year, during Jenelle's last season, ratings were a little lower than that, but still around 900,000.

When she was fired, the show did seem to take a hit -- love her or hate her, there's no denying she was interesting to watch -- and ratings dropped to around 800,000.

And then when the current season premiered in September, 806,000 viewers watched, which is obviously not as many as before but still pretty solid.

Subsequent episodes pulled in between 600,000 and 700,000 viewers, so, you know, not as great.

Then at the end of October, one episode only attracted 544,000 people.

Things got worse still in November, which is when Teen Mom 2 achieved its worst ratings ever -- only 541,000.

This week, the ratings were a bit better with 560,000 viewers, but it's easy to see that things aren't looking too good for the show.

When you consider the fact that this is Chelsea's last season and that when she leaves, she'll be replaced by another new girl ... well, things look even worse.

It's interesting because it's definitely not an issue of people losing interest in the cast members.

The original moms all have at least two million Instagram followers, and there's always tons of gossip to be found about them, so people are still invested in their lives.

It's just that the show has gotten a bit stale, hasn't it?

Take, for instance, the current drama with Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin.

On the show, we've seen a little bit of it, and it's been fun and all, but all the good stuff has gone down on social media.

By checking on on their Instagrams, we've been able to watch things go down in real time, and we've also seen Devoin share full text conversations with Briana where MTV only shared a few snippets.

Another example is Kailyn's pregnancy with her fourth child, Creed.

We knew about it long before it was on the show, thanks to social media, and production is so far behind that by the time the episodes air, we've already known about everything for months.

It makes sense that the ratings are so low -- why take an hour out of your day to watch something that you already saw by scrolling through Instagram a while back?

We're for sure getting at least one more season, but after that ...

Well, it may be time to say goodbye to Teen Mom 2.