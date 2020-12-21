Tayshia Adams Shares Poignant Post Ahead of The Bachelorette Finale

Tayshia Adams has something to say, you guys.

Actually... Tayshia Adams has A LOT to say.

Just a couple days before she possibly gets married on air, The Bachelorette shared a photo on Instagram of the beach and acknowledged that she's come quite a long way this season.

"Have something on my heart I wanted to share. It’s a little long but bear with me," wrote Adams to begin the message.

“I woke up this morning feeling extra grateful.

"Grateful for my past as it has led me to the now. Grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months, allowing endless possibilities.

"Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you’ve watched my journey unfold."

Well said so far. Makes total sense.

Go on, Tayshia...

"I’ll have to be the first one to admit that this whole reality tv thing isn’t easy.

"Being only human, sometimes all of this is taxing. The last couple weeks have been a rollercoaster to say the least!"

Adams has narrrowed down his list of potential husbands to three.

On Monday night, she'll head to the Fantasy Suite with these men, where it sounds like she'll probably get it on.

On Tuesday night, she'll conclude her season by maybe accepting a proposal.

(Maybe or definitely? Our section of The Bachelorette spoilers has the answer!)

"Watching the last few episodes, I’ve been reliving so much of what made this experience challenging," Adams went on over the weekend.

"It’s like I’ve been going through elements of it all a second time around.

"That being said, at times the ranging emotions have taken a toll on me and other times brought me so much hope, cheer and joy, all in real time.

"But I genuinely gave it my all during the whole experience and will take something away from each of the men I had the opportunity to meet and connect with."

The phlebotomist then thanked Bachelor Nation “for being a part of this journey with me.”

She seems to mean it, too.

“The immense amount of positive love and support I’ve received since the beginning, it has not gone unnoticed!” Tayshia concluded.

“It’s crazy to think the end is near, but I am excited for you to see where my heart leads me. While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter, and I can’t wait to see where life takes me next.

"Let’s fricken gooooooo. Signing off with love, your bachelorette xo.”

The Bachelorette wraps up this week with Brendan Morais, Zac Clark and Ivan Hall as Adams’ remaining contestants.

Adams broke down in tears during the Tuesday, December 15 episode when she eliminated Ben Smith after the hometown dates.

Might he return?

Might he still end up as Tayshia's husband? Or as the next Bachelor?

We'll soon find out, viewers.