Tayshia Adams: Ex-Husband Hurls The Bachelorette Under the Bus, Says She's Spinning a "Sob Story"

Tayshia Adams is in the market for her future husband.

But while this reality star seeks love on her edition of The Bachelorette, the 30-year old's former husband would like a word.

Actually... Josh Bourelle would like quite a few words.

In a very revealing and very harsh interview with The Bachelorette spoilers expert Reality Steve, Bourelle spoke in public for the first time since his split from Adams.

As Tayshia has discussed over recent episodes, she and Bourelle were college sweethearts.

She actually saved herself for their marriage, but the pair then divorced after just two years as husband and wife because, Adams has said, Josh cheated on her.

"That was like the main reason why my marriage ended," Adams told contestant Zac on this week's installment after learning he had been unfaithful in the past.

"I will not date a cheater."

Tayshia, of course, has never named Josh on air.

But that didn't stop her ex from GOING OFF on her during Reality Steve's podcast.

"While she was on The Bachelor, she did bring up the fact that the reason why our relationship failed, in her opinion, was that I had cheated," Bourelle said.

"When that first happened, I said, 'Well, ok, I guess it's fine for her to say it one time, but now it just continues to happen.'"

Bourelle is referring to how Adams also told Colton Underwood about the former's infidelity, back when she was a The Bachelor suitor.

Continued Josh on this podcast:

"Really, the only perception of me from the audience iis that I am the guy who cheated on Tayshia.

"So, I mean, I feel like that's a slight injustice to me because there was a lot more to it than that."

Josh proceeded to label it as a "mar to my reputation" that Adams has blamed his wandering penis for their split.

To be clear, however, he did cheat.

"I was not happy with our relationship," he told Reality Steve.

"I wasn't in a place where I was actually happy and what I look for in a relationship is a partner and I didn't feel like I had a partner.

"I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn't want to raise kids with her."

Bourelle also emphasized that "seriously lacking in our relationship."

Again, though, Josh did cheat, even if he called it a "single occurrence" that he owned up to within hours.

Adams was still willing to work things out, however, and the two attended therapy for a few months.

Bourelle then admits his heart wasn't into the marriage and the couple broke up afterr a total of seven years together.

Honestly, it doesn't sound as if Tayshia has told a different tale.

And yet: Josh says members of his family, and even fellow church-goers, have all heard what Adams has said on air about the failed union.

"I figured we had a mutual respect that we wanted the best for each other after the divorce," he said on the podcast.

"Now, her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like kind of crossed the line on that a little bit because I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better and it was hurtful to me because it wasn't just me that heard about that."

Yikes, huh?

"We're humans. She made just as many mistakes, maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship," he added.

"And it would be refreshing for her to actually own up to that a little bit."

Truth be told, Tayshia hasn't really said a ton in general about her past romance.

But Josh still thinks she has said too much.

"If she really is happy, then that's great and if she really is happy, she shouldn't involve me in this show in any way," he said.

"She should just leave me out of the whole entire thing and dragging me in by saying that the reason for her past relationship's failure was infidelity and other things that basically didn't have to do with her -- it's a misrepresentation of her character."

As a result, Bourelle urged his ex during this new interview to be candid; to own up to her alleged mistakes instead of, as he repeatedly claimed during the chat, "padding" her image.

The guy is clearly pissed.

Bourelle kept trying to wish Tayshia the best, but also kept saying all she's done and said as The Bachelorette has had a "negative effect" on his life.

Concluded the bitter ex:

"Quit using one thing that happened in our relationship as a sob story to make people feel bad for you.

"I mean, it's kind of hypocritical in a way because, I mean, you're calling me a cheater, yet you're dating 25 different guys at the same time or whatever.

"It's been a tough situation for me and I'm kind of over it at this point."