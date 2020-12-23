Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark: Big Wedding on the Way!

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark know what you're thinking right now.

It's great these two got together on The Bachelorette finale and everything, but come on now.

These couples never last, right?

WRONG, Adams and Clark tried to tell viewers during an appearance on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning America.

The newly engaged couple opened up on this program about how they've been able to keep their relationship a secret ahead of their big engagement reveal on air last night.

"It’s been a tad bit easier because sneaking around hasn’t been so hard to hide because not many people are out and about," Adams explained, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cheers to masks, right? This is like the one good thing to come from that, I’ve been able to throw on a mask and do what I want," added Zac.

That sums up the way they've been acting, though. In the past and everything.

What about the future?

What about plans to become husband and wife and grow into one of the twosomes that meet on this show, fall in love -- and actually make it down the aisle?

"I want a big wedding when the day does come," Clark said, adding of his fiance:

"She might think differently and she’s gonna get what she wants but I want to date [her] and take [her] out and all those things."

Teased Tayshia: "We have a lot of fun plans coming up."

The pair were responsible for one of the more romantic proposals in the history of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette this week.

"There was one point in my life where I thought I would never get married because of all of the pain and the heartbreak that I've been through," Adams told Clark on the finale, elaborating as follows:

"I hit absolute rock bottom and I know that I told you that I love you but, sorry, it's more than that.

"It's this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe that there doesn't need to be flaws and that I deserve a love with a man that won't run away."

AWWW, no?

"I'm going to choose you forever," replied Zac, presenting the ring box to Tayshia and asking: "Marry me?"

Non-spoiler alert: She said yes!

"If you had told me in March that I'd be getting engaged at the end of the year, I would not have believed it for a second," Adams told People Magazine afte the finale aired.

"But I want to experience life with [Zac] by my side. He's what I've always wanted."

Tayshia and Zac filmed amid a raging virus and went on quite a journey in front of ABC cameras.

The experience was different, but hey... whatever works, you know?

Adams told People things "100 percent" happened the way they were supposed to happen, concluding as follows:

"Zac is my person," she says. "And this just feels so right."

Congrats and best of luck to these two love birds!

Do you think they'll last forever and ever?