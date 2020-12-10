Taylor Swift Shocks the Universe, Releases Brand New Studio Album

Christmas has come early to music fans everywhere.

Courtesy of Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, just over four months after she surprise-released her album, folklore, the beloved Grammy winner went ahead and so yet again.

Ahead of her 31st birthday on Sunday, Swift confirmed that this new album -- her ninth recorded in a studio -- will be a "sister" accompaniment to "folklore" and will be titled "evermore."

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," Swift wrote on Twitter, stating the album would be available at midnight EST.

"To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.

"We chose to wander deeper in."

Continued the country and pop star:

"I’ve never done this before.

"In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.

"There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Swift later said that her upcoming birthday is a special one for her, and the age she's about to turn inspired her to create new music:

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now.

"You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"

Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift concluded:

"I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.

"There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks - “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go."

Amazing, right?!?

Swift -- who collaborated on this effort with writers Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon -- will also be dropping the music video for new song "willow" at midnight of Friday.

The Miss Americana star had just recently opened up about the challenges and freedoms of her “very do-it-yourself” writing process amid the coronavirus crisis.

She revealed that she was inspired by her lockdown movie date nights with boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn.

This is what Taylor said to Entertainment Weekly along those lines just a few weeks ago:

“I wasn’t expecting to make an album...

"I feel like consuming other people’s art and storytelling sort of opened this portal in my imagination and made me feel like, ‘Well, why have I never done this before? Why have I never created characters and intersecting storylines?

"'And why haven’t I ever sort of freed myself up to do that from a narrative standpoint?'”

Swift has been more vocal than ever before about politics of late.

She believes Donald Trump is trying to steal the Presidential election. Probably because he is.

No word yet from the one-term Commander-in-Chief about Swift's new album. But he'll probably insult it soon.

We're not even kidding.