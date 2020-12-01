Taylor Nolan Blasts Arie Luyendyk Jr., Accuses Bachelor of Sex-Shaming

Taylor Nolan has a few choice words for Arie Luyendyk Jr.

A few choice, disturbing and rather troubling words, we should emphasize.

The 27-year old -- who appeared as a suitor on The Bachelor Season 21 and then also on Bachelor in Paradise -- posted a 12-minute video this week.

The footage went over Nolan's many issues with Luyendyk Jr., who was the lead Bachelor on Season 22 of the ABC series.

The lengthy and occasionally rambling video opened with Nolan’s Instagram Stories from the night of the 2020 presidential election on November 3.

At the time, she trashed Luyendyk Jr. for posting Instagram polls about who and what people were voting for.

“I get it’s hard for white men, specifically, to understand their privilege … because y’all really benefit from upholding white supremacy, s—t ya made it!” Nolan captioned the video.

“So when someone, especially a BIPOC woman, asks for accountability or calls into question your problematic or harmful ‘opinions’ your quick to belittle, shame, and deflect.

"It feels threatening, and how dare I?! You want to put them back in place, make us be ‘classy’ for you.

"Well, sorry, I don’t exist to be classy for you. And I won’t be small or ashamed of who I am or what I do.

"Reacting to accountability, as if it’s a form of oppression, with childish bullying, sex-shaming, and belittling is sad, shows all your privilege, and it DON’T work here.”

What the what?

Nolan's message was hard to follow at times, but she then dragged Arie into it by adding:

Good try though oh, and this is for you @ariejr.

In the video, Taylor went on to take Arie to task as follows:

“What is up with all these Bachelor white dudes posting polls to see how people are going to vote on s—t like abortion and the president and climate change like it’s some kind of funny game?”

We're not sure how Arie simply sharing polling information translate into this being a "game."

But Nolan, who works as a sex therapist, proceeded to upload a screenshot from Luyendyk Jr.’s Instagram Stories from Election Night.

"Remember we are all United and it’s OK to have different opinions that’s freedom," he wrote at the time.

Nolan clapped back hard at this stance.

“How are you going to say were all united when the other people are literally voting against the rights of their neighbors?" she asked, going on to mock Luyendyk Jr.:

‘There’s both people on good sides?’ … It’s bulls—t.”

As we just noted, Nolan works as a sex therapist.

This is relevant because Arie made fun of his seemingly random foe after noticing that she shared an ad on social media for a penis pleasure sleeve, writing to her the day before Thanksgiving:

"Love how you came after me for posting an election poll but you’re advertising masturbation pads or whatever he [SIC] hell this is … classy."

Nolan subsequently went off on the former race car driver.

'This is part of what I do for my job," she explained.

"I do partnerships on Instagram. I also work as a sex therapist. I’m a licensed psychotherapist and I’m in school getting my PHD in clinical sexology.

"So. this is the post that he feels is something that he can put me down with.

"That it’s laughable. … [It’s] sex-shaming and sex negativity, which this is not a space for.

"Y’all know that I don’t play with that s—t. My whole passion and job, literally that I’ve chosen, is to fight against that."

Nolan went on and on, condemning Arie as strongly as she could:

"This isn’t just a regular post of me talking about sex toys or sex in general.

'This is a post specific that is a partnership post, that could hit me in my income, that could hit me in my ability to do partnerships, that there’s specific shaming in how I’m making my money, which mind you is really no different than how he’s making his money.

"Mine just maybe has a little more impact for people than his does."

And she concluded by focusing on the word classy that Arie used:

F—k the term, it’s a trash term.

And when it’s used in ways like this, it is specifically to put you down and put you in place. I don’t fall in place. I don’t fall in line to this. I will not be small because of this.

This is a white man in position of authority, who was the Bachelor, the lead Bachelor.