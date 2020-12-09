Tarek El Moussa to Christine Quinn: Shut Your Big, $hitty Mouth!

As previously reported in exciting detail, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged.

The HGTV star and the Netflix personality announced this big piece of news in July.

With the couple's special day now approaching, many fans are wondering just which well-known colleages of Tarek and Heather's will be invited to the wedding.

Tarek and Heather were guests on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on Tuesday, where talk quickly turned to Young's relationships with her fellow Selling Sunset costars.

Will they all be on hand to toast the newlyweds in a few months?

"We'll see who I'm talking to and not talking to," Young said sort of mysteriously in response to this question.

Young then admitted she's "closest" to Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander and that still speaks with Davina Potratz.

So, as host Amanda Hirsch noted, it seemed like she was actually "close to everyone but" one person.

And that would be Christine Quinn.

Care to elaborate and/or confirm, Heather?

"Honestly, coronavirus has changed a lot of dynamics for my relationships, in general. And with my cast members and the people I work with, you know, I haven't seen anyone," Young answered.

"I mean, I see Jason occasionally, he's actually coming over this evening. I've seen Mary.

"We see each other every so often. It's just been such a different vibe the last eight months."

That was a very diplomatic reply.

So it was left to Tarek to be a lot more direct when it comes to Quinn.

"Christine has a big mouth," El Moussa interjected, adding pointedly:

"She said some shitty things about us. And that's about it. We're not really interested in dealing with her nonsense."

Fair enough, but Tarek was asked on the podcast to provide a few morre details.

At this point on the broadcast, El Moussa revealed he wasn't too thrilled about being compared to "Speidi," which was a reference to attention-starved MTV personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

"Listen, just because she's never been famous before and she doesn't know how it works, she doesn't have to talk. It just makes her look stupid," Tarek added.

"So, she was trying to claim that, you know, we're out there calling paparazzi on ourselves.

"I'm sorry. I've been on TV for 10 years."

Tarek split from wife Christina three years ago, although the two remain on good terms and both even have new shows coming out.

"I went through a public divorce, I couldn't get away from the paparazzi," Tarek continued on the podcast, explaining why he and his fiancee are often photographed together in public.

Added Heather:

"Of course, people are interested in our lives. He hadn't been with another woman in four and a half years.

"Of course, they're going to be interested in another reality star dating a reality star."

Tarek seemed more far perturbed by Quinn's remarks than Young.

"It's fine, there's no bad blood," he eventually said, qualifying his comments a bit. "I just don't deal with her bullshit. I don't appreciate shitty things said about me."

It was over the summer, in an interview with Page Six, when Quinn compared the couple to the aforementioned Hills alums.

"It's really funny to see Heather’s relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic," she said at the time.

"I call them 'Speidi' all the time because it's like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It's ridiculous."

Sounds to us like someone is jealous.

Just sayin.