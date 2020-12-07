Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead: New, Very Personal Shows on the Way!

We've noted on numerous occasions how kind Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead have been to each other since their divorce.

As it turns out, however... this divorce has also been kind to Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead.

Despite their divorce over three years ago -- or, heck, maybe because of their divorce three years ago -- the former couple still star alongside each other on Flip or Flop.

They've also been given their own spinoff HGTV shows, Christina On The Coast and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, respectively.

But now? With all of these programs considered a cable network success?

The Discovery Channel think we simply don't have enough of Tarek and Christina in our living rooms.

Discovery+, which is the recently-announced streaming service for Discovery Channel shows, announced on Friday that Christina and Tarek will be receiving an additional new show ... each.

The new series “will show more of their personal lives as they continue with their home renovation businesses in individual spinoffs,” the network explained in a press release.

Tarek, for example, will anchor Tarek’s Flip Side.

It will chronicle Tarek’s engagement to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, as well as his life with the children he shares with Christina.

Viewers will get a glimpse into Tarek and Heather’s wedding plans and will also see Tarek trying to get his 10-year-old daughter interested in the real estate business in which he's exceled.

“Tarek takes Taylor on a tour of his latest house flip,” the show’s description reads, adding:

“He wants to know what she thinks of the project and hopes he can inspire her to get an early start in the family business.”

As for Christina?

She'll star in Christina: Stronger by Design, a personal series that focuses on the reality TV personality's “fresh chapter” in life.

If you'll recall, Christina announced her separation from husband Ant Anstead in September.

They were only husband and wife for two years and they share a son who was born in September of 2019.

According to the network press release, Christina and her friends “get real as they open up about life, motherhood, friendships and new beginnings" on the show.

The series will also cover such fascinating topics as Christina’s backyard renovation, her “personal wellness journey” and her self-care routine and beauty regimens.

The new shows will premiere when Discovery+ launches on January 4, 2021

Which has you most excited?