Sofia Richie Gets Dropped By Modeling Agency, Claps Back With Pantsless Selfie

If you were ever curious about why so many young models are so irresistibly drawn to Scott Disick, wonder no longer.

Though he doesn't have much of a career himself, Scott is C- to D-list famous, which means dating him can have quite an impact on the career of an aspiring model.

Unfortunately, once the relationship is over, so is all that free exposure.

That's a lesson that Sofia Richie is currently learning the hard way.

Scott and Sofia broke up in August after a three-year relationship.

Disick moved on quickly and is now dating Amelia Hamlin, a 19-year-old model who is also the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin.

Sofia's relationship status remains unclear, but one thing is certain:

Her career seems to have taken a nosedive in the months since her split from Scott.

Sofia is as attractive as ever, and at 22, she's still very young, even by the standards of the modeling industry.

And yet, in the wake of her split from Scott, she was unceremoniously dropped by her agency, Select Model Management

The move came as a surprise, and there's been considerable speculation as to what exactly prompted it.

Scott seems to bear no ill will toward Sofia, so it seems unlikely that he used his clout as leverage to get her fired.

But it's possible that SMM severed ties to Sofia so as not to alienate the Kardashian-Jenner clan, several of whom are the biggest influencers on social media.

It's also possible that the agency decided that Sofia simply isn't marketable now that she's no longer linked to Disick.

If that's the case, Richie's latest Instagram post might go a long way toward proving the haters wrong.

The post shows Sofia sitting on a bed (which may not be her own -- more on that later) wearing a sweater and nothing else.

The pic has racked up over 200,000 likes in less than 24 hours online.

Even better, it's an ad for the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing -- an ad that Sofia appears to have booked herself, without the help of her former agency.

Needless to say, commenters are loving Sofia's ambition and independence.

Also sparking conversation is the pillow behind Sofia that seems to be embroidered with the initials "J.C."

Many of her fans asked about the identity of J.C., but it seems Sofia isn't talking.

Jesus Christ? Johnny Cash? J.C. Chasez of NSync (double JC!)?! We may never know for certain.

Whatever the case, Sofia seems to have proven that she's capable of stirring up gossip on her own.

And she apparently doesn't need any help from S.D. (Scott Disick).