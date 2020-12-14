Sia, FKA Twigs Come Forward With New Shia LaBeouf Allegations: He Hid His STDs With Makeup!

Over the weekend, singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LeBeouf, alleging that the actor had subjected her to "relentless abuse" over the course of their one-year relationship.

The former couple met on the set of the 2019 film Honey Boy, which LeBeouf wrote and starred in.

In court documents filed by Twigs, LaBeouf is described as a violent and paranoid, prone to issuing threats and shoving the singer into walls and cars during arguments of his own creation.

Now, both Twigs and pop star Sia -- who also had a brief romantic entanglement with LaBeouf -- have both come forward with shocking new allegations about a different, more subtle form of abuse that they claim the actor repeatedly engaged in.

According to Sia, LaBeouf is "a pathological liar," who tricks women into performing sex acts, some of which have resulted in devastating, life-long consequences.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia tweeted on Saturday.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away," the singer added.

"Also I love you ⁦ @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you."

Based on the timeline of events, it seems that Sia and LaBeouf slept together while he was dating Twigs, but the actor told SIa he was single at the time.

This tendency toward falsehoods led LaBeouf to knowingly infect Twigs (whose real name is Tahliah Barnett) with a sexually-trannsmitted disease.

According to Barnett's court filing, during their relationship, she complained to LaBeouf of experiencing "unusual and painful physical symptoms".

"It was only then that LaBeouf confessed that he had been diagnosed with an STD "years earlier."

"LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months," the filing reads.

"Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease's symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup.

In a statement issued in response to these allegations, LaBeouf claimed that “many of these allegations are not true," though he admitted to engaging in certain abusive behaviors as a result of his alcoholism.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he wrote.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me" LeBeouf continued.

"I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

We'll have more updates on this developing story as further information becomes available.