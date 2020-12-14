Sia, FKA Twigs Come Forward With New Shia LaBeouf Allegations: He Hid His STDs With Makeup!

by at .  Updated at .

Over the weekend, singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LeBeouf, alleging that the actor had subjected her to "relentless abuse" over the course of their one-year relationship.

The former couple met on the set of the 2019 film Honey Boy, which LeBeouf wrote and starred in.

LaBeouf and Victims

In court documents filed by Twigs, LaBeouf is described as a violent and paranoid, prone to issuing threats and shoving the singer into walls and cars during arguments of his own creation.

Now, both Twigs and pop star Sia -- who also had a brief romantic entanglement with LaBeouf -- have both come forward with shocking new allegations about a different, more subtle form of abuse that they claim the actor repeatedly engaged in.

According to Sia, LaBeouf is "a pathological liar," who tricks women into performing sex acts, some of which have resulted in devastating, life-long consequences.

Shia LaBeouf in 2017

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia tweeted on Saturday.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away," the singer added.

"Also I love you ⁦ @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you."

Sia in 2016

Based on the timeline of events, it seems that Sia and LaBeouf slept together while he was dating Twigs, but the actor told SIa he was single at the time.

This tendency toward falsehoods led LaBeouf to knowingly infect Twigs (whose real name is Tahliah Barnett) with a sexually-trannsmitted disease.

According to Barnett's court filing, during their relationship, she complained to LaBeouf of experiencing "unusual and painful physical symptoms". 

FKA Twigs in 2020

"It was only then that LaBeouf confessed that he had been diagnosed with an STD "years earlier."

"LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months," the filing reads.

"Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease's symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup.

Shia LaBeouf, Thumbs Up

In a statement issued in response to these allegations, LaBeouf claimed that “many of these allegations are not true," though he admitted to engaging in certain abusive behaviors as a result of his alcoholism.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he wrote. 

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me" LeBeouf continued.

Shia LaBeouf is Terrible

"I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

We'll have more updates on this developing story as further information becomes available.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Shia LaBeouf Biography

GQ-tie
Shia LaBeouf was a nobody at the beginning of 2007. Now, however, he's starred in Transformers and the final installment of the beloved... More »
Born
Full Name
Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Photos

Shia LaBeouf in 2017
Shia LaBeouf in Esquire
Shia LaBeouf on Esquire
Shia LaBeouf is Terrible
Shia LaBeouf, Thumbs Up
Shia LaBeouf: Down with The Donald!

Shia LaBeouf Videos

Shia LaBeouf: Arrested for Public Drunkenness
Shia LaBeouf: Arrested for Public Drunkenness
Shia LaBeouf Flips Out on Arresting Officer
Shia LaBeouf Flips Out on Arresting Officer
Shia LaBeouf EXPLODES at Bowling Alley: Watch His Rant!
Shia LaBeouf EXPLODES at Bowling Alley: Watch His Rant!