Selling Sunset: Renewed for Season 4 AND 5 by Netflix!

We've more or less known that Selling Sunset would be renewed by Netflix. Like, obviously.

Now, we have confirmation -- and know a lot more about the upcoming seasons of the hit reality show.

TMZ reports that Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset.

Not only is the headline-grabbing reality series getting a fourth season, they are also getting a fifth.

The brokerage firm has had a bit of a shake-up ... but that won't have as much of an impact on the cast as you might think.

Brett Oppenheim and Davina Potratz have both left the firm to pursue other career opportunities.

Davina cut and ran last month, signing on to rival Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills.

And Brett left the family business, as we reported earlier this year, to set up one of his own.

However, production sources have spilled that they will both remain part of the series when Season 4 begins principal photography.

That season's filming is set to begin in Spring of 2021.

Cameras will follow both of them as their storylines continue.

Brett's storyline is expected to be pretty tame.

But when it comes to Davina, things are predicted to be fiery and even catty, per TMZ's sources.

That is nothing new for Davina, who is often at the center of a maelstrom of drama (and fake drama).

Back in September, Christine Quinn referred to the cast, as a whole, as a bunch of "thirsty bitches."

That is not necessarily untrue.

She will be reutnring, to absolutely no one's surprise. And naturally, she is not alone.

Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Heather Rae Young, and Amanza Smith will return.

So will Jason Oppenheim and Mary's beau, Romain Bonnet.

All of them finalized their deals just last week.

Chrishell's return is the least surprising thing in the world.

The majority of the headlines that Selling Sunset made this year revolved around her ugly, somewhat bizarre divorce from handsome actor Justin Hartley.

While her divorce from the This Is Us star surely cannot dominate entertainment news forever, it more than earned her a continuing role.

Netflix has apparently ordered a plethora of episodes, not only for Season 4 but also for Season 5.

They would probably be filming again already were it not for obvious concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show has a large cast and an even more sizable crew, and unlike some reality shows, they cannot simply sequester in a single mansion or compound.

That's not how the show works. Once you cut past all of the personal drama and general nonsense, it's a business, not a fraternity.

With that in mind, the show will have to work on the logistics of filming a series like this during a pandemic.

Production will want to be as cautious as they possibly can, even though many hope that the first vaccine rollouts can begin early next year.

There is more, however. Heather is technically leaving the Oppenheim Group.

She's doing this after being handpicked by Jason to start a new branch of the brokerage in Newport Beach.

This will help to effectively expand the company's business throughout California. This is not expected to impact her role on the show.

Heather is also engaged to Flip Or Flop star Tarek El Moussa.

Reportedly, permission has been secured for Tarek to appear in a future episode of Selling Sunset.

He didn't appear in previous seasons because of contractual conflicts. Now, he has been given the green light.