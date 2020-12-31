Selena Gomez to Facebook: Ban COVID-19 Lies or More People Will Die!

Social media is where friendships are formed, where fans connect with their favorite celebrities, and where artists grow their businesses.

It is also a place where COVID-19 misinformation spreads like wildfire. Selena Gomez wants Facebook to know that they have blood on their hands.

It has been more than a decade since Selena Gomez came out with the greatest song in human history.

Instead of packing it in, putting up her feet, and coasting on the unparalleled excellence of "Naturally," she continues to produce music ... and make the world a better place.

Right now, part of that quest means calling out social media platforms when their abhorrent irresponsibility costs people their lives.

Taking to Twitter, Selena quote-tweeted a video by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The video was discussing how sites like Facebook claim to tackle dangerous misinformation, but fail to do so when it comes to lies about COVID-19.

Instead, they allow false news to run rampant, causing entire communities to fester as they wallow in covidiocy.

"Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives," Selena's tweet accurately states.

She continues, tagging the social media behemoth: "@Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms."

Selena then asks: "So how come all of this is still happening?"

Gravely, Selena warns: "Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!"

In fact, many have argued that Facebook is already responsible -- morally, at least -- for many of the preventable deaths from COVID-19.

Simple actions like banning COVID-denial groups and creating an easy and enforced report option for COVID misinformation could have saved an unknown number of people this year.

Speaking from my personal experience, I cannot tell you how many times I've tried to report COVID-19 lies and denial this year on Facebook, but to no avail.

I'm not talking about simple misunderstandings, like people who think that masks primarily protect the wearer (they primarily protect others, but can also help the wearer reduce exposure).

From pretending that COVID doesn't exist to Qanon takes on the pandemic to racist and xenophobic lies about the virus' origins, the nonsense is not getting stopped.

Some argue that this is a free speech issue.

To this, we refer to the (below) tweet by comedian and internet personality Justin McElroy: "The First Amendment protects you from the government, not from the Justin."

Facebook may not discriminate based upon certain protected classes, but the social media platform absolutely can remove and penalize outright lies about the pandemic. They just choose not to.

Some argue that the burden is upon the reader, not on Facebook, to determine what is true or false.

It would be lovely if we all lived in a world free of brainrot, where good faith critical thinking skills and a basic understanding of reality were so universal that any of us could filter out false news on our own.

But that is not our reality. Like people allergic to shellfish, some people just cannot handle things that pose no direct harm to the rest of us.

What possible motive could Facebook have for allowing COVID-19 lies to run rampant on their site?

Well, it's the same motive that made the site curry favor with the Trump crime family over the past few years, boosting uncensored false political stories to get gobbled up by the gullible.

Profit. The demographics most vulnerable to misinformation are among the most active on the aging social media site.

Selena has called out social media platforms before, even Instagram -- which is owned by Facebook -- where Selena has been especially popular.

Specifically, she has raised attention to Neo Nazis doing business on the platform unhindered.

This summer, Selena turned over her social media accounts to Black Lives Matter activists and to Stacey Abrams, whom she knew would put the platform to better use during this year's historic civil rights protests.