Selena Gomez: Darn Right I Was Offended by Saved by the Bell!

Yes, you guys.

Selena Gomez is angry.

Earlier this month, not long after Peacock released episodes of its much-anticipated Saved by the Bell remake, many viewers grew outraged over a pair of random, unfunny and flat-out cruel jokes.

In one questionable scene from the series, for example, two students at Bayside High are arguing about the identity of Gomez’s transplant donor, Francia Raisa.

Despite Gomez having come right out and identified this friend as the person who helped save her life in 2017, one character says:

“I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber’s mom.

“God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it."

“Prove what? That you’re an idiot,” another student responded.

“It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were.”

Then, in another controversial scene, the words “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” appear to be scrawled on the walls in the school’s hallway.

For the record:

Gomez's procedure took place three years ago, and was really very serious, and neither of these jokes make much sense or should elicit any laughs from anyone familiar with Selena's situation.

The backlash to the show's Gomez references were both harsh and immediate.

The singer, after all, has been open for years about her Lupus diagnosis and the tragic effect it has had on her health.

In response to the outcry, each of the aforementioned scenes has been cut from the Saved by the Bell reboot, while producers have issued a statement that reads:

"We apologize.

"It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC."

Fair enough... we suppose.

But while fans have spoken out in her defense and Raisa has even said something (below), no one has actually heard from the star herself.

Until now.

Sort of.

"Selena was really upset by the Saved by the Bell scene about her health and thought of it as bullying and offensive," a source tells Entertainment Tonight of Gomez, who underwent her kidney transplant in 2017.

Added this insider:

"She felt as though her kidney transplant, and others who have gone through that, was used as a joke at her expense."

She felt that way because that's exactly what happened.

Raisa, meanwhile, reacted to the controversy on her Instagram Story by writing:

"Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this and I truly appreciate that.

I do want to acknowledge that this public apology from the network should acknowledge the donors that could have been offended by this.

"It's not about me, it's about acknowledging the great role that donors play @nbc @peacocktv #savedbythebell.