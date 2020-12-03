Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler: How Serious Is Their Relationship?

It's been an eventful week in the life of Selena Gomez.

In addition to the controversy surrounding bizarre jokes about her kidney transplant on the Saved By the Bell reboot, there was also big news regarding Selena's love life.

The singer is reportedly dating Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Neither party has confirmed the romance, but they've been spotted out together on more than one occasion.

On at least one of those occasions, the couple was seen enjoying what's been described as an "intimate" dinner at an exclusive New York eatery.

Selena fans are 'shipping this couple hard, but they're also concerned about the possibility of their girl suffering another heartbreak.

As a result, there's been much discussion on social media regarding the seriousness of this relationship.

Again, Selena and Jimmy are keeping mum themselves, but comments from insiders give us a fair indication of where they're at in their romance.

The rumors began rather dubioiusly, with a tweet from a man named Chris Piro, whose Twitter bio describes him as an "NBA insider."

“Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez. Weird couple man. Sources: Dude just trust me," Piro tweeted.

Not the most convincing report, but to the surprise of many, it turned out there was some credibility to Piro's claim.

In the week that followed, Selena and Jimmy were spotted hanging out on several occasions.

Now, we have reports from E! News which indicate that while there's definitely mutual interest there, both Selena and Jimmy are looking to take things slowly.

"They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," a source tells the outlet.

"It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet."

The insider adds that Selena is "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy."

The source confirms that Gomez "is currently single but has recently been more open to dating," adding:

"Her friends want to set her up all the time but she has loved being single."

Due to her health issues, Selena has reportedly been extra cautious throughout the pandemic.

"Selena has been very careful with her health this year and has barely left her quarantine bubble," the source says.

"She's been extremely busy working from home on her new beauty line and is very proud to have launched that during a pandemic," the insider adds.

"She's been enjoying cooking at home and only seeing a select few friends and family members regularly."

Selena even hosted an HBO Max cooking show from her home that wound up being a surprise hit.

Talk about staying productive in quarantine!

Of course, Selena has continued communicating with fans throughout the lockdown.

She even commented on her relationship status in a recent interview, but to the chagrin of many Selena obsessives, she did not confrirm her relationship with Butler.

"If I can be honest, it is so cliché, it's just, everyone dates everyone," Gomez said in response to a question about dating fellow celebrities.

"It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it's because it's safe, right? You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through," she added.

"You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun."

Well, Jimmy might not work in a creative field, but he certainly understands the pressures of fame.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available.