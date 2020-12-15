Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian: You Rule at Making Babies! I Love You!

Only Scott Disick can somehow sound both very sweet and very sexist within just a few words.

And the reality star managed pull off both these feats on Monday via a message to his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children.

On the occasion of the sixth and 11th birthdays for sons Reign and Mason, respectively, Scott shared the photo down below -- and wrote the following caption along with it:

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

Like we said above: Sweet, right?

But it's also pretty darn sexist and condescending to refer to a woman as a "baby maker," even if we get what Scott was trying to say here.

In the Instagram snapshot that has drawn attention for this message, the former loverrs arre smiling on a staircase with their two youngest children.

Reign is perched on his father's lap, while Penelope is kneeling beside her mom.

The pair's big brother, Mason, 11, is not pictured.

Disick and Kardashian were together for nine years, breaking up way back in 2015.

But they've remained very close ever since, co-parenting like the very best of friends; co-starring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians; and openly expressing affection for one another.

It's been pretty impressive to watch, honestly.

Disick, meanwhile, also shouted out birthday boy Mason this week.

“Happy birthday Mason you have made my life such a better life. Thank you and I love u!” he captioned a selfie with his eldest.

The New York native went on to post a picture with Reign, writing:

“Next up! My little angel Reign you have also made my life so much better and I thank you and love u!”

Since their split, Disick has gone on to date Sofia Richie very seriously, while Kourtney got it on for awhile with Younes Bendjima.

Most recently, Disick was linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin.

However, an insider told Us Weekly last month that the E! personality and the model, 19, are “just hanging out.”

The source added:

“[It’s] nothing serious at the moment. He’s dating around and having fun."

We all know, however, that Scott's dream woman remains his ex.

He's made no secret of his dream of ending up with Kourtney, which is why so many folllowers still assume these two will get back together someday.

Disick's heartfelt caption above, for example, prompted many fans out there to urge the two to "just get back together already," with one person commenting:

"Y'all need to have another little one."

Could it ever happen?

“[They’re] spending more time together and being more kind with each other," Us Weekly writes of the pair.

Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place...

"[Their] friends think they could get back together one day."