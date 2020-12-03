Sammi Giancola Wows Fans, Co-Stars With Jaw-Dropping Pre-Wedding Selfie

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola may not be participating in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but as one of OGs (original guidos), she'll always be a part of the Shore family.

And so, fans of the show still take in interest in Sammi's life, and they're pleased that she appears to be happier than ever.

These days, Sammi is engaged to Christian Biscardi, and her fiance appears to be head over heels for her.

Sammi still has a massive following on Instagram, and she enjoys sharing sultry selfies with her many fans.

And it seems that no one appreciates them more than Christian, who always expresses his love and admiration for his bride-to-be in the comments section.

Sammi posted the pic above on her Instagram page earlier this week.

“Loved my hair and makeup here,” she captioned the photo.

Although she didn't say as much, it looks as though she may have been trying on wedding dresses.

In fact, this may be our first glimpse of the dress that she's planning to wear on her big day,

Christian -- usually much more verbose in his comments -- was apparently at a loss for words on this one.

“Oh damn," he wrote.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- who has remained friends with Sammi -- was similarly dumbstruck, commenting with a string of flame emojis in an attempt to convey Sammi's hotness.

In the comments fans offered advice and congratulations to Christian.

“Love [you with] Sam. Treat her right, she’s a queen,” replied one social media, according to In Touch.

“You’re one lucky dude,” wrote another.

Christian proposed to Sammi in March 2019 after less than two years of dating.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote on social media at the time.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate," Giancola continued.

"I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

While fans remain steadfast in their belief that Sammi belongs on Jersey Shore, at least they can console themselves with the knowledge that it looks as though she plans to continue sharing her life with them on social media.

Sammi and Christian have not yet announced their wedding date, but based on the preparations and the length of trhe engagement, we would guess the day is fast approaching.

Could it be a Christmas wedding for these two lovebirds? Maybe New Year's Eve?

Whatever the case, you can be sure that Sammi Sweetheart will keep her many devoted followers up to date.