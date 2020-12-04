Ryan Edwards: I'm Gonna See My Son Whether Maci Likes It or Not!

It's been several months since Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards got sober following numerous stints in rehab.

But while he was thankfully able to free himself from the addiction that threatened to claim his life, sobriety certainly hasn't solved all of Ryan's problems.

For example, Maci Bookout still won't allow Ryan to see Bentley, their 12-year-old son.

But this is not an act of cruelty on her part.

In fact, Maci has very good reason to be fearful about Edwards' impact on the boy.

Fans were shocked by recent episodes of Teen Mom 2 in which Ryan bullied his son mercilessly, teasing him over everything from his athletic ability to his romantic prospects.

But those closest to Ryan feel that Maci has overreacted, and they say the time has come for Edwards to reunite with his son, regardless of how his ex feels about it,

“We’re going to Bentley’s wrestling match Saturday if it doesn’t get canceled because of Covid," Ryan's father, the eternally-patient Larry Edwards recently told UK tabloid The Sun.

Ryan revealed that he “hasn’t gotten to see Bentley very much" in recent months, even though Maci will still call on Ryan in an emergency.

“Their relationship hasn’t been going well. It’s not any better. Something came up that she wanted and needed," Larry said.

"Ryan wasn’t going to comply with everything she wants and needs and we’ve been shut down."

This lack of compliance apparently infuriated Maci who has been denying Ryan his visitation rights ever since.

“Bentley right now, we can’t even see him, they’re not even allowed to see him. It is what it is," Larry told The Sun.

While the obvious solution would be for the Edwards family to take Maci to court, Larry says they're worried about how that experience might negatively affect Ryan's psyche.

“No court. Ryan doesn’t want to deal with it. He doesn’t want to put himself back in a situation… He’s got a family," Larry told The Sun.

"He needs to take care of himself. Then he needs to take care of them," he added.

“If that’s going to be a situation where he gets upset and things are said… Ryan is not participating because he’s not going to let her pull his triggers. He’s pretty much, whatever she wants to do is fine."

It seems Larry has resigned himself to the fact that Maci is holding all of the cards in this situation.

And while he surely understands that Ryan is not the most trustworthy of fathers, Larry is also a grandfather who clearly missed his grandson.

“We’re not going to fight it. We’re not going to change it. It’s just the way it is. I’m sorry for it," he said.

“I just wish we could work together a lot better and be more of a part of everybody’s life and it works out. I hope so more for Ryan.”

Here's hoping that the Edwards are able to put in an appearance at Bentley's wrestling match this weekend.

And if they are, we hope that Ryan will be on his very best behavior.