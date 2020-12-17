Roloffs React: Jacob Receives Unending Support Amid Sexual Assault Reveal

Jacob Roloff made a startling and very troubling admission this week:

The former Little People, Big World star said on Instagram that he was molested as a child...

... by a producer who worked on the TLC reality show that features his siblings and parents.

The 23-year old even named the alleged perpetrator.

"It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words," Jacob wrote.

"As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for 'Little People Big World,' Chris Cardamone."

Just awful.

Continued Jeremy:

"I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly.

"I do hope he is never allowed around children again."

Roloff added that he first began thinking about going public when Cardamone texted him in November 2015, years after the alleged abuse.

He then quit Little People, Big World in the summer of 2016 -- but he claimed at the time that he did not because he couldn't handle how scripted and phony the series had become.

Jacob was a bit estranged from his loved ones after calling them out for being "characters" on screen.

But he's made up with his parents and siblings since, and they all came out in support of their relative after he made this shocking statement.

His wife, Isabel Rock, wrote: "Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife."

Father, Matt Roloff, commented on his son’s page: “Love you Jacob George Roloff… very proud!”

“I love you forever and always Jacob," added his mom, Amy.

Even Audrey Roloff, who has clearly been at odds with Jacob over a number of issues, said the following about her brother-in-law and his confession:

“'Asking harder preliminary questions.’ Love that line. Hate that you had to live through this Jacob.'"

Sister-in-law, Tori, who’s married to his brother, Zach Roloff, said simply “Love you, George,” which is a reference to the ex-reality star’s middle name.

As for why Jacob went public with this accusation now, after all these years?

"I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development," he said, adding:

"By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.

"Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general."

Roloff also wrote the following:

This may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about."

He then proceeded to question reality TV in general.

This is what he wrote...

I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television -- a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely dissociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic 'characters' they see on TV.

Yet, there is no inherent causal connection between reality television production and childhood trauma.

We are still sprinting ahead with the enterprise deaf, dumb and blind, asking for forgiveness later, instead of asking harder preliminary questions of ourselves.

The profits were indeed sweet," Jacob concluded on this topc. "The actual experience was more complicated."

Jacob ended his lengthy post by emphasizing that "all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members."

TLC, meanwhile, has released the following statement in response to Jacob's allegation:

TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World.

We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities.

Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.