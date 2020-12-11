Rita Ora on Rob Kardashian: I Forgot I Dated That Loser!

Rob Kardashian has experienced quite a few ups and downs over the course of the past year.

Granted, 2020 was a weird one for just about everyone, but Rob's life is always a roller coaster, so it seems to have been especially tumultuous for him.

Following an extremely messy breakup with Blac Chyna, Rob retreated from public view, but when he re-emerged over the summer, he appeared to have regained something of what he had lost in recent years.

Although what might be more important than what he gained is what he lost.

Rob appeared trim and healthy when he came out of hiding to attend events such as Khloe Kardashian's birthday party.

It was a treat for fans, who were especially happy to hear that Rob is dating again.

We're glad he's in such a good place and that his confidence seems to be at an all-time high.

Because the latest comments from actress and singer Rita Ora are sure to bring him down a few pegs.

As you may recall, Rob and Rita dated for two months back in 2012.

The relationship was brief but it was serious enough -- at least in Rob's mind -- for Rob to get a huge tattoo of Rita on his torso.

So Rob will carry the memory of his time with Rita for the rest of his life.

But it seems the relationship didn't make so much of an impression on her.

In a recent interview with UK newspaper The Sunday Times, Rita was asked about her romance with Rob, and ... well, she didn't have much to report.

"Oh, I forgot about that," she told the outlet.

"It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That's all I remember."

Later in the interview she was asked if she's ever been in love, and she cleverly dodged the question:

"I don't want it to be like, 'Rita doesn't know if she’s ever been in love.' I've had amazing moments with amazing people," Ora said.

"But in anything you just want to be happy. I guess if love is happiness, then, yeah."

Asked about her tendency to date celebrities, Rita stated that it's a matter of circumstance, rather than preference:

"It's easier to meet them, isn't it, because of the world you move in?" she said.

The short relationship between Rita and Rob made headlines earlier this year thanks to comments made by another one of Rob's exes, Adrienne Bailon.

Asked about Rob's revelation that one of his exes cheated on him, Adrienne denied any wrongdoing.

"What I will say is, that girl was certainly not me. Just saying," she said in an interview.

"It definitely was not me. I absolutely never cheated on Rob. And I just want to clarify that."

That led many fans to the conclusion that it was Rita who was the cheater.

We'd say someone should ask her about in her next interview -- but she probably doesn't remember!