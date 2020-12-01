Queen Elizabeth II Refuses to Comment on Meghan Markle Miscarriage News, Gets Slammed By Critics

Last week, in a stunning essay for the New York Times, Meghan Markle revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July of this year.

The news was met with an outpouring of sympathy, and the essay drew widespread praise for its courage and candor.

But while Meghan's words seemed to have the whole world talking, her in-laws have remained conspiculously silent on the matter.

It's unusual for the Queen or anyone in her inner circle to publicly comment about events that take place within the family.

But given the heart-rending nature of Meghan's essay, many felt the Windsors might make an exception and issue some sort of statement.

That has proven not to be the case, and now, one journalist who reached out to the palace for comment is harshly criticizicng the Queen.

"I think this is a huge, huge missed opportunity for the royal family," Daily Mail editor Russell Myers said during a recent radio interview:

"They should have made a public statement to say, this is a really brave and honest thing to do, because just on the very basis that it would have mended some of the cracks in the relationship that we've been talking about for months and months," Myers added.

"The palace just said to us, 'This is a deeply personal matter for the couple,'" he concluded.

Myers seems to believe that the royals didn't withhold comment out of concern for Meghan and Harry -- after all, it was Meghan who chose to go public with the matter -- but rather out of compliance with an ancient code of royal conduct that prioritizes privacy and decorum above all else.

The closest we've come to any sort of public response from Buckingham Palace comes to us from an anonymous source credited as a "palace insider," who remarked:

"There is, of course, much understandable sadness in the family."

Other journalists who have made careers of covering the happenings within the Windsor clan have been much more sympathetic than Myers and have argued that silence from the Palace is to be expected.

For example, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has urged has urged his colleagues to show compassion and a respect for privacy.

He acknowledges the ongoing feud between Meghan and the Queen, noting that his has "undoubtedly been a difficult year for the royal family and their relationship with the Sussexes,"

However, he claims it's "totally incorrect" to criticize the response to Meghan's essay as insufficient or insensitive.

"The statement, that it was a deeply personal matter which the Palace would not comment on, was accompanied by comment from a source which said there was obviously understandable sadness in the family," Fitzwilliams said in a recent interview with Insider.

"It has also been reported that Harry's brother, William, and his father, Prince Charles, had been extremely supportive and that the royal family has been kept informed and been greatly saddened by the news," he said.

"It is deplorable that anyone could have suggested otherwise."

Melanie Bromley, E! Chief News Correspondent and royal commentator echoed Fitzwilliams' comments while speaking with the same outlet:

"I am sure they have been empathetic and suitably sympathetic in the private conversations they have had with Meghan and Harry in the time since they suffered such a tragic loss, but publicly adding to the conversation would be highly unusual for them," Bromley told Insider.

"And in some ways if they did use this as a way to get positive PR that would be gross," she added.

"This is Meghan and Harry's loss, this is their own personal experience to share and not something that the rest of the royal family should see as a PR opportunity."

As fans of the Netflix series The Crown are no doubt aware, the royals are not in the habit of engaging in public displays of emotion.

The phrase "never complain, never explain" was coined by British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli and was quickly adopted by Elizabeth's mother as a sort of unofficial mantra for the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth was crowned in the 1950s, and though men and women of the 21st century are much more open about their feelings and honest about their struggles, the Queen conducts herself now as she did when she first took the throne.

It seems to be one of the many reasons that she and Meghan never quite got along.