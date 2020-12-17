Prince William and Kate Middleton Unveil Christmas Card; How Will Meghan Markle Respond?

Your move, Meghan Markle.

On Thursday morning, Prince William and Kate Middleton gave fans a rare look at their precious children -- Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louie, 2 -- via what has become one of Great Britain's most eagerly-anticipated releases:

The family Christmas card!

The above snapshot was taken by photographer Matt Porteous at Anmer Hall, the family's Norfolk country residence.

As you can see, the famous couple is dressed in warm autumnal-colored sweaters and sitting in front of a pile of firewood with their kids on their laps.

Prince Louie looks mid-laugh in the photo.

Which makes it even more adorable.

The Royal husband and wife shared the picture on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account, writing as a caption along with it;

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year."

This immediate family typically spends the holiday period at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II's country estate in rural Norfolk, approximately 100 miles northeast of London.

This is where Her Majesty is usually joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to the coronavirus, however, plans have changed.

Instead, the Queen and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, will be celebrating this year's Christmas "quietly" in their residence at Windsor Castle, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," the press statement said.

Given the ongoing pandemic, this sadly makes sense.

Of perhaps bigger concern to observers is whether Meghan Markle will somehow response to this Christmas card release.

Various insiders have claimed of late that the former actress is unhappy in Los Angeles these days, living far away from the spotlight while Middleton, her nemesis, continues to make positive headliines.

"I get the sense that Harry, if he wasn't with her, would be quite happy to disappear from view and quite happy to live a relatively quiet life," radio host Mike Graham said on air this month, elaborating as follows:

"But she can't bear that and she will be driven even madder today by seeing William and Kate doing a three-day UK tour; travelling by train and meeting people.

"They will be all over the papers this week. That will make her crazy."

This may very well be complete malarkey, of course.

Markle, after all, has many millions of reasons to be feeling just fine these days.

She and Prince Harry just signed a huge podcast deal with Spotify.

Will that be enough to satisfy Meghan, however?

Or might she make some sort of drastic move/announcement right around Christmas?

Just to grab attention back from Kate and Williiam?

We'll soon find out for certain, one way or the other.