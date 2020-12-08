Prince Harry Files SIXTH Lawsuit of 2020, Alleges Libel Against Tabloid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done it again.

No, they haven't quit the Royal Family for the second time; nor have they signed a new mega deal with Netflix.

However, the very famous and very polarizing couple has filed yet another lawsuit against yet another British publication.

According to Newsweek, the Duke of Sussex has launched a libel case against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online.

The legal documents were filed at the High Court in London on November 27, although there's not a ton of information out there regarding the basis for this action.

The prince's legal team at Schillings, however, threatened the Mail on Sunday with a lawsuit in October over allegations the newspaper made that Harry had not kept in touch with the Royal Marines since March.

That's when he and Markle moved to the United States of America.

Harry and Meghan are living in Montecito, Santa Barbara, these days.

However, Harry is suing through the United Kingdom courts in Great Britain, where the newspaper group is based.

As you likely know at this point, Markle is also suing the Mail on Sunday because it published excerpts of a letter she sent her dad in the summer after the couple's May 2018 wedding.

Markle may have to testify under oath down the line about her father, their relationship and whether or not he's been lying about the nature of their contact.

By our count, this latest lawsuit is the sixth one filed in 2020 by Harry and/or Markle, as the husband and wife have made it their mission to stand up for their reputation.

And to fight back against salacious reports about their marriage ...or just their lives in general.

Markle and Harry, of course, took the monumental step of quitting their Royal Duties several months ago due to the way they had been treated by both the press and also by the latter's well-known loved ones.

The former actress has also been very vocal about the bullying she has suffered at the hands of journalists in Great Britain.

In the most recent court filing by Markle's attorneys, the ex-Suits star confirmed she authorized an individual to discuss the aforementioned letter with the authors of Finding Freedom, a biography that was highly critical of the Royal Family.

Markle also submitted a witness statement to the court over the summer in which she claimed Associated Newspapers was using the case for "clickbait and commercial gain."

The Mail on Sunday's lawyers had argued the court could publicly name five of Meghan's close friends mentioned in the case because they spoke (under the condition of anonymity) to People Magazine.

But she argued that to do so would pose "a threat to their emotional and mental well-being."

Countered Markle:

"Associated Newspapers, the owner of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, is threatening to publish the names of five women -- five private citizens -- who made a choice on their own to speak anonymously with a US media outlet [People] more than a year ago, to defend me from the bullying behavior of Britain's tabloid media.

"These five women are not on trial, and nor am I.

"The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial."