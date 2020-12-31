Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Call It Quits, Surprise Absolutely No One

2020 is not the only thing that has now come to an end.

So has any chance of Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan ever getting married.

On the final day of this calendar year, the 29-year old former Bachelor lead announced that he and his seemingly very serious girlfriend decided to break up.

It doesn't appear as if there are any hard feelings.

"Love is a funny thing," Weber wrote as a caption to a lovely photo of the pair.

"It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist."

"I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."

Weber anchored Season 24 of The Bachelor -- and concluded his run as one of the least decisive and most polarizing cast members in show history.

First, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss.

Then, he ended that engagement and dated runner-up Madison Prewett.

Then, following a very short courtship with Prewett, Weber moved on to Flanagan, who he had sent home a few weeks before the Season 24 finale was filmed.

Weber, who finished in third place on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and famously slept with that star four times inside of a windmill, added:

"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for."

"Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

Kelley is yet to address the split in public or on social media.

But Weber concluded as follows:

"These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

This news likely comes as a legitimate shocker to many fans, considering that Peter had posted on his Instagram Story on December 22 that the two would be moving to New York City together.

They had spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic living in Kelley's Chicago's apartment.

They had also spent this time filming many videos of themselves and sticking it to all critics who doubed their romance would last.

Alas, those critics have now been proven correct.

"So grateful Kell was on board with the move!" Peter wrote online, just over a week ago."

He added:

"I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I'm just barely crossing it off the list!"

Welp, Weber can still cross it off his list.

He'll just be doing so alone.

We wish the very best to Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan in all future romantic endeavors.

It really was just like 2020 to wrap up with yet another heart-breaker, huh?

Good riddance, awful year.