Noah Cyrus Begs Forgiveness for Using Racist Term to Defend Harry Styles

Harry Styles is widely beloved for his music and fashion sense, honored in fanfiction and on social media.

He recently came under attack, and Noah Cyrus spoke up in his defense. And now she is the one apologizing.

Harry Styles has worn fashion-forward clothing for years.

He is a legendary fashion icon. He has his outfits in frozen vaults to preserve them.

One of Harry's approaches to fashion is to routinely remind the world that no gender or sexuality owns any particular type of clothing.

He is not alone in this -- Jaden Smith, Keiynan Lonsdale, and so many others have made similar fashion statements.

But due to Harry's fame and popularity, the lowest scum of humanity have taken to criticizing him as, like, the "death of civilization" because he's not guzzling beers in a stained shirt or whatever.

One of the notorious trolls to go after Harry was Candace Owens, an infamous diehard conservative and general POS.

Harry himself clapped back, parroting her own words about "manly men" back at her while wearing a light blue outfit and munching on a banana.

While widely praised among normal people, some disgusting human beings continued to attack him.

For that, Miley Cyrus' 20-year-old sister, Noah Cyrus, spoke up in Harry's defense.

"He wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz," Noah wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Folks, "nappy" is a racist term used to target Black people, particularly in the US.

It directly refers to tightly coiled black hair. Part of white supremacy has, for centuries, included disparaging and even legislating against Black hair and hairstyles.

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history"

"But I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry"

"I will never use it again"

"Thank you for educating me"

"I in no way meant to offend anyone," Noah concludes. "I am so sorry."

That is a good, unwavering apology to issue when you accidentally used a racist term.

But it is important for us all to remember that it is not the job of marginalized communities to educate us.

Google exists. Yes, people are allowed to make mistakes, but people are allowed to be upset over it -- even after an earnest apology.

Is Candace Owens one of the worst people on Earth? Does she make the world a worse place as both her profession and passion?

Yes, without question. But she is also a Black woman.

It is absolutely unacceptable to attack someone's race, gender, disability, body type, or anything else simply because they are awful. Why? Because it also hurts good people who match the same description.

Is Noah super young? Yes. She was born in 2000, a fact that sent shivers down my spine like the call of the grave itself.

She is also a celebrity, and we all know that many celebs live within bubbles that common sense cannot penetrate.

But these are explanations, not excuses. We are sure that Noah's apology is sincere, that this was accidental, and we hope that she has learned a lot from this mistake.