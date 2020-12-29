Nick McGlashan: Mourned, Remembered by Deadliest Catch Co-Stars

As previously and tragically reported, Nick McGlashan is dead at the young age of 33.

A deck hand on the beloved reality show Deadliest Catch -- appearing on a total of 78 episodes since 2013 -- McGlashan passed away in Nashville hotel on Sunday.

No cause of death has been announced.

However, according to police sources that have talked to TMZ, McGlashan may have died from a drug overdose.

These insiders told the celebrity gossip website that authorities were called to a Holiday Inn outside Nashville on Sunday afternoon... where Nick was discovered unresponsive in his room by a friend.

TMZ reports the evidence at the scene "indicated the possibility of drug involvement."

It's worth noting here that McGlashan entered rehab due to addiction to alcohol and drugs during Season 13.

It's also worth noting that nothing has been proven in regard to any foreign substances playing a role in Nick's passiing... and that his colleagues are devastated.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” a TLC statement reads, continuing as follows:

“Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions.

"He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

Castmate Landon Cheney also mourned the loss of his friend via a pair of Instagram posts.

This is what one says:

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away… ‘Behold, I am making all things new.”

"Rest easy my brother #gonebutnotforgotten #restinpeace #brothers”

Clayton Gore also remembered Nick in a message on Instagram.

"Sometimes in life things happen an we can never be fully prepared for them,” he wrote.

“I loved every pep talk every once of encouragement you gave me. We will fish this season in your honor. Rest easy my brother.”

Another Deadliest Catch co-star, David Scheetz Jr., applauded Nick for his leadership and friendship

“I know one thing… I don’t wanna do this without you,” David wrote on Instagram.

“You gave me strength when I swore I didn’t have anything left. You ARE the best leader, teacher and mentor I ever worked with. And this season is not gonna be the same AT ALL. I’ll do it though. Like you taught me.

“Move your ass Bird”… you got it Boss… I love you man..”

In addition to family members including his mother and sister, McGlashan left behind a girlfriend and two kids.

Nick’s sister, meanwhile, has asked for support for her family members and loved ones.

“If any of you could donate money to my cash app, Venmo or PayPal, that would be greatly appreciated," she Tweeted.

"These funds will go directly to my mom, June, to help her with anything she needs during this devastating time. REST IN PEACE @NickMcglashan."