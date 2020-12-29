Nick McGlashan: Mourned, Remembered by Deadliest Catch Co-Stars

by at .

As previously and tragically reported, Nick McGlashan is dead at the young age of 33.

A deck hand on the beloved reality show Deadliest Catch -- appearing on a total of 78 episodes since 2013 -- McGlashan passed away in Nashville hotel on Sunday.

Nick McGlashan image

No cause of death has been announced.

However, according to police sources that have talked to TMZ, McGlashan may have died from a drug overdose.

These insiders told the celebrity gossip website that authorities were called to a Holiday Inn outside Nashville on Sunday afternoon... where Nick was discovered unresponsive in his room by a friend.

TMZ reports the evidence at the scene "indicated the possibility of drug involvement."

Nick McGlashan Photo

It's worth noting here that McGlashan entered rehab due to addiction to alcohol and drugs during Season 13.

It's also worth noting that nothing has been proven in regard to any foreign substances playing a role in Nick's passiing... and that his colleagues are devastated.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” a TLC statement reads, continuing as follows:

“Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions.

"He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

Nick McGlashan

Castmate Landon Cheney also mourned the loss of his friend via a pair of Instagram posts.

This is what one says:

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away… ‘Behold, I am making all things new.”

"Rest easy my brother #gonebutnotforgotten #restinpeace #brothers”

nick m instagram

Clayton Gore also remembered Nick in a message on Instagram.

"Sometimes in life things happen an we can never be fully prepared for them,” he wrote.

“I loved every pep talk every once of encouragement you gave me. We will fish this season in your honor. Rest easy my brother.”

deadliest guy

Another Deadliest Catch co-star, David Scheetz Jr., applauded Nick for his leadership and friendship

“I know one thing… I don’t wanna do this without you,” David wrote on Instagram.

“You gave me strength when I swore I didn’t have anything left. You ARE the best leader, teacher and mentor I ever worked with. And this season is not gonna be the same AT ALL. I’ll do it though. Like you taught me.

“Move your ass Bird”… you got it Boss… I love you man..”

late nick

In addition to family members including his mother and sister, McGlashan left behind a girlfriend and two kids.

Nick’s sister, meanwhile, has asked for support for her family members and loved ones.

“If any of you could donate money to my cash app, Venmo or PayPal, that would be greatly appreciated," she Tweeted.

"These funds will go directly to my mom, June, to help her with anything she needs during this devastating time. REST IN PEACE @NickMcglashan."

Celebrities Who Died In 2020: In Memoriam
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Reality TV

Reality TV Photos

Nilsa Prowant Spring Break
Nilsa Prowant on the Rocks
NIlsa Prowant at the Shore
Nilsa Prowant Mugshot
Zied Takes a Selfie
Rebecca with son and grandson

Reality TV Videos

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira CLASH on 90 Day Bares All
Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira CLASH on 90 Day Bares All
Kelly Dodd Defends Monuments to White Supremacists: You Can't Rewrite History!!
Kelly Dodd Defends Monuments to White Supremacists: You Can't Rewrite History!!
Brandon Gibbs' Parents Interrogate Julia Trubkina on 90 Day Fiance: Just Take the Pill!
Brandon Gibbs' Parents Interrogate Julia Trubkina on 90 Day Fiance: Just Take the Pill!