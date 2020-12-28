Nick McGlashan, Deck Boss on Deadliest Catch, Dead at 33

Tragedy has once again struck the world of reality television.

Nick McGlashan, a seventh generation fisherman who starred on the wildly popular series Deadliest Catch since 2013, died on Sunday in Nashville.

He was 33 years old.

The sad news was broken by TMZ and has since been confirmed by outlets such as People Magazine and E!.

McGlashan appeared on a total of 78 Deadliest Catch episodes, making his debut seven years ago and quickly growing into a fan favorite.

Nick's sister has also confirmed the unexpected development on Twitter, writing:

"My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight."

Born in Alaska, McGlashan started crabbing at the age of 13, frequently leaving school and heading straight for his father's boat to help the crew, according to his Discovery biography.

This same bio reads as follows:

"Nick is known for his witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until it's done.

"He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly. Nick has a wealth of fishing experience…the epitome of a true crabber."

During season 13 of Deadliest Catch, McGlashan entered rehab due to addiction to alcohol and drugs.

"My life went from Bering Sea badass to full blown junkie very rapidly," he wrote in an essay for Chosen magazine, adding:

"I was broken and soulless. I was living without any hope of happiness. All I wanted was to stay loaded.

"Every bit of happiness stripped away by a powerful, cunning, and baffling disease."

Shortly after news of McGlashan's passing went viral, numerous fans took to social media to express their sadness and sorrow.

"RIP Nick McGlashan...

"This guy was immense on #DeadliestCatch and I send my condolences to Bill, all the crew of the Summer Bay and all the family and friends of Nick. Rip Nick," one person wrote.

Another added:

"My heart is broken.

"Nick McGlashan was one of my favorite guys on @DeadliestCatch & as strange as it is, all the guys felt like family. We watched them grow & fall & grow again & I’m honored to have followed his life.

"You will be missed@NickMcglashan Much love to the DC family."

At McGlashan's lowest point, he was drinking "a half a gallon of vodka, shooting two grams of heroin and one gram of meth every day," he wrote in the aforementioned essay.

The reality star even admitted he had overdosed three times before seeking help in November 2016.

Once sober, though, the TLC personality took pride in being an advocate and helping others get clean.

"The greatest thing about my recovery is that I can change someone's life just by talking about my addiction and recovery," he said.

"As I thrive in my recovery my world begins to make sense...When I look at my life and feel at peace with the changes I've made, that's recovery."

Over the course of its 16-season run, Deadliest Catch has had at least six other cast members pass away.

For example, deck hand Mahlon Reyes died back in August after suffering a heart attack.

No cause of death for this latest tragedy has been released yet to the public.

May Nick McGlashan rest in peace.