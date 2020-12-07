Natalie Desselle Reid Dies; B*A*P*S and Cinderella Star Was 53

Natalie Desselle Reid, a veteran actress known for her roles in movies such as Madea's Big Happy Family and "B*A*P*S, along with the TV show Eve has died.

She was 53 years old.

The sad news was confirmed on Instagram on Monday afternoon via a statement that reads as follows:

"She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.

"Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever.

"Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Natalie Desselle Reid died from colon cancer.

Among the more moving tributes penned in her honor, Holly Robinson Peete wrote that her friend was “a bright shining star [who] passed away this morning.

"I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed … sending out prayers to her children and husband.

"Rest in peace, sweet girl."

Desselle Reid's other roles included appearances in films like Cinderella (opposite Brandy and Halley Berry), Set It Off and How to Be a Player.

Added Berry upon learning her former co-star has passed away:

"I’m in total shock... completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute. #RIP @NatalieDesselle."

Wrote Eve: "I can’t believe it @NatalieDesselle sending prayers,love and strength to her family. Rest in Peace."

According to TMZ, the actress diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year.

The celebrity gossip website reports she was in hospice care in her final days, and was surrounded by family when she passed away.

"Sending my love and condolences out to Natalie Desselle family," Tweeted Bow Wow in mourning, adding:

"Had the pleasure of working with her on Tyler Perrys “Madea Big Happy Family” sending my love."

Added Yvette Nicolle Brown:

Seeing her in #Cinderella was my first time seeing her too. I was newly in Los Angeles. I hadn’t started acting yet.

She looked like me. She helped me realize that there was a place for me in the industry.

I’m so glad I got to tell her that. I hope she knew how beloved she was.

Natalie Desselle Reid leaves behind her husband and three children.

We send our condolences to her friends, family members and loved ones.

May she rest in perpetual peace.