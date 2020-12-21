Mossimo Giannulli Has Been Locked In Solitary Confinement For a Month, Source Claims

It's been over a month since Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison to beginning serving a five-month sentence for the role he played in the infamous college admissions bribery scandal that was dismantled by an FBI sting operation in 2019.

Giannulli was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, California on November 19.

And according to a new report from People magazine, he's spent the entirety of that time in solitary confinement.

In most cases, extended solitary housing units are used as extreme forms of punishment for prisoners who violate prison rules.

In Giannulli's case, however, the arrangement is protective, not punitive.

For the past few weeks, new arrivals at Lompoc have been housed in solitary as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.

Giannulli's son, Gianni, has confirmed the reports about his father's living conditions.

In an Instagram post, Gianni claimed that Mossimo "has been locked in solitary confinement for one full month" and has been "only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower."

An insider tells People that Giannulli is allowed out of his cell for one hour each day for exercise.

While advocates for Giannulli have called for this sort of treatment to be condemned as cruel and unusual, prison officials say they have little choice in the matter as a result of a spike in cases among the prison population that took place over the summer.

The famed 57-year-old fashion designer is married to former Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who is also serving a prison sentence for her role in the conspiracy.

Giannulli and Loughlin initially declined to plead guilty for fear that they would be forced to serve prison time, but they eventually reached a deal with prosecutors under threat of much longer sentences.

Both stand accused of paying $500,000 to a man named Rick Singer in exchange for fraudulent documents that would help their daughters gain admission to the University of Southern California.

Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli have both dropped out of school amid backlash from the scandal.

Loughlin, who played a lesser role in the scheme, was sentenced to two months in prison and began serving her time in late October.

Her family says she expects to be home before Christmas, though as the holiday draws nearer, her release date remains uncertain.

Giannulli agreed to a harsher deal involving five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

His family expects him to be released sometime in April.

If Giannulli's sentence does last until April, he'll return home more than two years after he was first indicted in the scandal.

We think it's safe to say that in the years to come, you won't see many celebrities breaking the law in order to help their kids into the college of their choice.