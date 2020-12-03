Montana Yao Files to Divorce Malik Beasley in Wake of Larsa Pippen Cheating Scandal

Malik Beasley has shot close to 40% from three-point range during his NBA career so far.

However, we can now confirm the following:

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is now zero-for-one when it comes to having a successful marriage.

On Thursday, Montana Yao filed to divorce Beasley.

An insider confirmed this legal decision was made by the model via the following statement to E! News:

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos.

"Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents.

"They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."

Ah, yes, the photos.

In late November, Beasley was spotted walking hand-in-hand through a Miami mall with Larsa Pippen.

The scandalous images made it evident that Beasley was intimate with Pippen, who was formerly married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen and who also used to be close to the Kardashians.

She is now estranged from them, however, because the family has been brainwashed by Kanye West. So Larsa alleges at least.

But back to Beasley and Yao:

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” Yao wrote on Tuesday, December 1 after the aforementioned photos went viral. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

She added:

"I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love y'all for real."

Pippen, for her part, seemingly fired back at Yao on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 2, writing:

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

That's a nice saying and all.

But Pippen and Beasley were absolutely, positively, totally holding hands in these images. One need not read between the lines too closely here to understand what's been goiing on.

An insider previously told E! News Pippen and Beasley "have been texting for weeks now and had been making several plans to see each other."

And while the insider says Larsa knew Malik was married, the source claimed the Minnesota Timberwolves star "played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage."

Explains this individual:

"[Pippen] thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him.

"Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over."

In other words?

When Beasley is officially single.

Which now sounds very much like the case.

Did we also mention that Beasley was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on October 30?

Sounds like Pippen has a real catch on her hands here.