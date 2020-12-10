Mike Sorrentino Falls Behind on Community Service: Could He Be Headed Back to Jail?!

The world of reality television has never offered us a comeback story as compelling as that of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

A phrase like "the comeback is always greater than the setback" might sound corny in most cases, but coming from The Sitch, it has the unmistakable ring of truth.

As you're probably aware, Sorrentino went to prison for tax fraud last year.

Shortly after his wedding to Lauren Pesce, Mike reported to Otisville Federal Correctional Facility and served eight months for crimes he had committed years earlier.

In the time between his conviction and the beginning of his sentence, Sorrentino got sober and turned his life around.

Many who watched the case closely felt that the judge should have taken this reformation into account and let Sorrentino off with probation, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

And so, Mike did his time without complaint, and when he got out, he and Lauren committed themselves to starting a family.

The Sorrentinos suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in November of 2019, but they set their pain aside and tried a second time.

Last month, the couple revealed that Lauren is pregnant once again.

Needless to say, that's a lot of ups and downs in a short period of time -- and now, it looks as though Mike and Lauren might have another challenge ahead of them.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mike is currently not in compliance with the terms of his probation.

Sorrentino was sentenced to 500 hours, and it seems he's completed just 18 hours since being released back in September of 2019.

At that rate, it would take Mike roughly 25 years to complete his sentence, which is probably not the pace that his probation officer had in mind.

Granted the delay can be partially attributed to anti-Covid precautions, but Mike's probation officer tells the court that he's repeatedly offered safe alternatives that would allow Mike to complete his community service in a more timely manner.

The P.O. says that he's tried to help Mike "at nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service, including service that could be performed from home"

Mike's probation officer then listed a number of options that The Sitch failed to pursue, including "Toys for Tots, [Mike's] church and several food banks."

The probation officer adds that Mike was last scheduled to perform community service in August, but he failed to attend.

According to court records, Sorrentino has now been issued a written warning by the judge.

So is there a chance that The Sitch will go back to jail for this?

Yes, but only if he continues to blow off his community service, which seems unlikely.

Look, Sitch -- we get it.

You got out of jail, and went straight back to work filming new episodes of Shore and starting a family.

You bought a house, and you tried to forget about the past and move on.

But you still have this one last hurdle to clear, or you'll really lose credibility as a public speaker.

As you've said yourself, a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor!