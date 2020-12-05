Meri Brown: Stop the Split Speculation! I Love Kody!

In a word?

Wow.

Meri Brown with Hubby

For nearly all of 2020, Meri Brown has shared one cryptic message after another.

We've been as guilty as anyone in assuming that these message have meant her marriage to Kody Brown is basically over.

Can you really blame us?

When Meri writes something such as only she can make herself happy, strongly implying that Kody has not been doing so?

Meri Brown in a Cap

Now, however, the mother of one has made it evident that a) she browses the Internet and is aware of all the chatter out there; and b) it's all total BS.

"Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," Meri wrote to open a surprising and candid caption this week, one that accompanies a photograph of her and her spiritual husband.

"I don't owe anyone an explanation but I'll do it anyway," she continued.

"I'm well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves 'out there,' which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions."

Meri Brown Gets Intense

That's an impressive statement of self-awareness right there.

Meri is recognizing that she's brought a lot of the divorce chatter upon herself because she's selected to live in the spotlight... and also because she has posted an endless array of mysterious memes.

"But it comes down to this," she wrote of all the break-up talk online, adding:

"My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we've hadd ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn't that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows."

Meri Brown on Herr Instagram

Brown proceeded to say Sister Wives viewers have seen "some of" these challenging moments and have therefore speculated about the status of her relationship.

"And that's ok," she wrote. "You do you, boo."

In the end, though?

What iis all comes down to?

Meri Brown on Her Own

But here's my truth. I love him. I love my family. I'm committed.

I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.

I'm an independent person who does her own thing. I travel a lot. (Well, pre-covid that is.) I have multiple businesses. I have friends. I have male friends. (Gasp! Shocker!) and I won't apologize for that.

Meri Brown in Her Mask

Meri concluded as follows:

I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen.

Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN.

I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up.

Kody and Meri Brown: Sister Wives

Again: Wow, huh?

That's quite the bold statement and we must apologize for ever hinting that Meri was single and/or getting ready to leave Kody for good.

But at the same time... can you blame us?

Meri Brown at Peace

Meri so often posts quotes about finding happiness and hadn't shared a photo of herself wiith Kody in several months until this new one.

Moreover, Kody himself told a marriage counselor that he regretted ever marrying Meri and Meri said the romance was "dead" and "over."

So if the couple has worked things out and if Meri is serious now that she's committed to making their marriage work... that's great. It's fantastic.

We were never rooting against them or anything.

Meri Brown Appears Happy

It's simply sounded for awhile now as if Meri was more content without Kody in her life.

Based on this updated message, that doesn't appear to be the case.

So we wish these two the best!

