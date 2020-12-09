Meri Brown: I Refuse to Give Up on My Marriage!

Meri Brown is doubling down.

A few days after stunning the Sister Wives universe by confirming she still loves Kody Brown and has no intention of ending her marriage, the veteran reality star has shared a new meme and a new message.

As is so often the case with Meri, neither makes any mention of her spiritual husband.

But it certainly sounds here as if Meri is talking about Kody... but in a somewhat positive manner for a change.

Or at least in a hopeful manner.

"Magic happens when you don't give up, even when you want to. The universe always falls in love with a stubborn heart," Brown shared on Monday over Instagram.

What a shocking change in tone, right?

It really wasn't very long ago when Meri was implying that she felt defeated, yet determined, by the way Kody had been treating her.

Heck, it wasn't even that long ago when Kody and Meri sat in front of a therapist and the latter admitted her relationship was "dead" and "over."

Yes, we sometimes read perhaps too much into Meri's social media messages.

Other times, however, she came right out and said the romance was a total failure at this point.

However, over this past weekend, Meri posted her first photo with Kody in two years and included with it a statement for all the haters and doubters.

"Let's just clarify something here. I love this man. I don't owe anyone an explanation but I'll do it anyway," Meri wrote of Kody, who never treats her well on Sister Wives.

"I'm well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves 'out there,' which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions.

"But it comes down to this. My relationship with him is MY relationship with him."

She wasn't done, either. Far from it.

"Sure we've had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn't that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows," continued Meri.

"But here's my truth.

"I love him. I love my family. I'm committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able."

Meri and Kody divorced in 2014 so that the latter could marry fourth wife Robyn and legally adopt her kids.

Things have been rocky ever since between the pair.

Meri doesn't seem to deny that here.

She simply emphasizes that she is committed to making the romance work.

"I make mistakes" she added on Saturday, prior to concluding as follows:

"I'm an independent person who does her own thing. I travel a lot. (Well, pre-covid that is.)

"I have multiple businesses. I have friends. I have male friends. (Gasp! Shocker!) and I won't apologize for that."

"I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up on that."

So... there you have it.

Who else out there was totally taken aback my Meri's message?

And who out there thinks maybe she's only saying it to get another season of Sister Wives out of TLC?