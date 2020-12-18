Meghan Markle Wins Court Case, Sends Message to Paparazzi: Stop Spying On My Baby!

It's been an eventful few weeks in the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The final month of 2020 has found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involving themselves in nine figure business deals and enjoying hard-earned victories over their biggest public rivals -- namely, the tabloid press and the British Royal Family.

Escaping those duel, destructive forces in their lives was the primary motivation behind Harry and Meghan's move to America.

For a while, it looked as though their efforts would be in vain, as the couple continued to be menaced by the prying eyes of the press and the looming expectations of the Royals.

But now, it's looking like Harry and Meghan were in control the entire time, and they're currently reaping the benefits of their patience and prudent planning.

Back in January, Meghan and Harry filed a lawsuit against the UK branch of the Splash News network.

The suit concerned "unlawful, invasive, and intrusive" photos that were taken while Meghan was walking her dogs in Vancouver with her son, Archie, riding in a sling across her chest.

After several months of arbitration, Splash decided this week to settle the suit for an undisclosed sum.

The decision represents a major victory for Harry and Meghan, who have since sued other photographers for invasions of privacy.

"This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive, and intrusive paparazzi behaviour will not be tolerated, and that the couple takes these matters seriously—just as any family would," said a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan's legal team in a statement issued to Newsweek.

"A simultaneous and similar claim against Splash U.S., a sister company to Splash U.K., continues to move forward in the British court system."

The settlement is just the latest in a long line of victories for Harry and Meghan.

It was recently announced that the couple signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce content for the streaming giant.

The deal doubled as a metaphorical brick hurled at the windows of Buckingham Palace, as the Royals are said to be furious with Netflix for producing the acclaimed but controversial series The Crown, which recently explored the troubled marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

On top of that, Meghan and Harry recently signed a deal with Spotify that's said to be worth between $30 and $50 million.

Industry experts say it looks as though the Sussexes are in the process of becoming major forces in the world of American media,

Better yet, they say such deals might help to make Harry and Meghan billionaires before long.

In any event, this is a nightmare situation for both the Royals and for press outlets that have a history of being adversarial toward the Sussexes.

Very soon, it seems, Harry and Meghan will have a voice that's louder than the British tabloid press and the Royal Family combined.

This will allow them, for the first time, to control the public narrative of their lives -- and their longtime rivals will have little to do but sit back and watch as the tables turn.