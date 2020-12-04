Meghan Markle Should Play Herself on The Crown: Here's Why

If you're a fan of The Crown, then we probably don't need to tell you that certain members of the Royal Family are less than thrilled with the way they've been portrayed on the series.

The first four seasons of the acclaimed Netflix drama offer a fictionalized -- though meticulously researched -- account of Queen Elizabeth II's life from the time of her coronation to the day of Prince Andrew's marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

To the delight of viewers, two more seasons are planned, which means the story will likely come very close to the present day.

That's unwelcome news for the Windsors, several of whom are reportedly irate over the show's content, particularly its portrayal of Prince Chales' abusive, adulterous marriage to Princess Diana featured in Season Four.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently signed $100 million deal with Netflix to produce content of an unspecified variety.

Whatever sort of project the Sussexes are working on, you can be certain it won't be anything as salacious as The Crown.

But there are reports that members of the Windsor clan -- Prince William, in particular -- believe that Harry and Meghan are implicitly endorsing The Crown by partnering up with Netflix.

Interestingly, we can't recall an instance in which anyone else who signed a deal with the streaming giant was accused of co-signing a project with which they had no involvement.

But we're not surprised by the current situation, as it's just the latest instance of the royals blaming and shaming Meghan, an activity at which they've become experts over the past few years.

When Harry and Meghan moved to the US and stepped down from their positions as senior royals, they made it clear that they've adopted an "if ya can't join 'em, beat 'em" approach to dealing with the royals' impossible standards.

So we think Meghan should double down on her Netflix shade by playing herself in The Crown Season 6.

That may sound like an absurd proposition, but it makes perfect sense:

Meghan is an actress by trade, and she's already expressed an interest in returning to the career that she was essentially forced to give up when she started dating Harry.

And who better to play the Duchess of Sussex than the Duchess of Sussex herself?

Also, as we've discussed before, Meghan doesn't age (in fact she might look younger now than when she was living in London. Just sayin'!) so no one would bat an eye if she were to portray herself in a scene from July of 2016, when she and Harry first crossed paths.

We don't need a whole Meghan and Harry storyline -- though that would be awesome, provided the writers were sufficiently critical of the Royals -- just a meet-cute to cap the series off on a hopeful note.

Better yet, how about a scene in which we see the new couple arrive at Buckingham Palace for the first time as the Queen scowls at them through her bedroom window?

Such a shot might serve to offset some of the dourness of the earlier seasons by suggesting that Harry managed to find happiness despite the death of his mother and the many miserable adults that surrounded him during his childhood.

Not only that, it would it would provide a final victory for the good guys -- a reminder that while Princess Di was cruelly destroyed by the royals, her predecessor Meghan shrewdly managed to escape.

So Meghan, if you're reading this, give some thought to portraying a fictionalized version of yourself on screen -- if not for yourself than for your in-laws, who would probably fly into a rage from which they would never recover.

Oh, and it might be long shot, but if you could talk Harry into making his acting debut, that would be cool, too. Thanks, Your Grace!