Meghan Markle: Desperate for the Spotlight! Jealous of William and Kate!

Meghan Markle is no longer starring on the USA Network legal drama Suits.

She is no longer a member of the Royal Family.

The former actress has settled down in California with her husband and her son and is, finally, living a quiet and reserved life away from the spotlight.

What a nice break it must be for the Duchess of Sussex, right?

Wrong, according to at least one semi-random person.

On the heels of Prince William and Kate Middleton wrapping up a multi-day Royal Train Tour -- even reuniting with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Tuesday -- radio host Mike Graham said this week that Markle is steaming mad.

She may even be regretting her life choices right about now.

"I get the sense that Harry, if he wasn't with her, would be quite happy to disappear from view and quite happy to live a relatively quiet life," Graham said on air, elaborating as follows:

"But she can't bear that and she will be driven even madder today by seeing William and Kate doing a three-day UK tour; travelling by train and meeting people.

"They will be all over the papers this week.

"That will make her crazy."

Markle's apparent desire to remain relevant is one reason why some observers think Markle may actually play herself on Season 6 of The Crown.

She won't, of course.

That's a ridiculous notion.

But there's is an ongoing narrative these days of Markle being unhappy, of the ex-actress not being sure what to do with herself now that no cameras are around.

And it doesn't help at the moment that rivals William and Kate are back in the news, garnering positive reviews for their just-completed tour.

"The interesting thing is that William and Kate are very grown-up," said royal biographer Angela Levin on Graham's program, clearly taking a side in this rivalry.

"They want to shine the spotlight on others. They want to cheer people up, this whole pandemic.

"They want to thank people. It's all to give, it's not about 'me.'"

Pretty clear what Levin is saying here, right? She's saying that Markle is only ever focused on her own self-interests, even amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

This, of course, has been an allegation made against Markle for quite some time now.

There doesn't seem to be much basis in fact to it, especially once you consider Meghan's history of activism.

And yet... the perception continues. The backlash never ends. The anonymous quotes continue to rattle around the Internet.

No wonder Prince Harry can't stop filing lawsuits, you know?