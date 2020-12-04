Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: We Hate Trump and We Can't Hide It Anymore!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, there was much speculation as to what the future might hold for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Some believed Meghan would return to acting.

Others were convinced that the she and Harry would focus all their energy on their humanitarian efforts.

What few imagined is that the Sussexes would defy centuries of tradition by wading into the shark-infested waters of American politics.

But these are unprecedented times, and Harry and Meghan have proven time and again that they're more interested in responding to the demands of the modern world than in propping up the outdated customs of the past.

Meghan has already clashed with Donald Trump, but as is usually the case in these situations, the president was the aggressor, and his surprised target dealt with his antics in as professional a manner as possible.

At one point, Trump even warned Harry about Meghan, suggesting that she would cause him some sort of unspecified trouble going forward.

While Trump continues to claim that he won the 2020 election, the fact that is he'll be a private citizen in a matter of weeks.

So at that point, will it be acceptable for Harry and Meghan to finally return Trumps insults without angering the Queen?

Sadly, no.

As the former head of an allied nation, Trump remains off-limits to members of the Royal Family.

In the past, Harry and Meghan have demonstrated that they're willing to go against some of the sillier rules and traditions that are so sacred to the Windsors.

But royal experts believe the couple will draw the line at attacking Trump or taking any other action that might influence relations between the UK and another nation.

"The situation is unprecedented in the sense that the part of the Royal Family taking off in the way they have done," royal expert Bob Morris told UK tabloid the Express this week.

"The palace would normally hope that they would behave discreetly, as far as possible," he added.

"And the Palace would hope they would remain political impartiality that the Royal Family aspires to undertake."

Morris went on to concede that while the Sussexes are surely aware that the Queen would prefer they stay out of politics, that doesn't necessarily mean that Harry and Meghan will do so.

"But this will be tested, no doubt, as there are rumours, as I understand it, that Meghan may have political ambitions in the United States," he continued.

"This will require that people adjust accordingly."

Morris could be referring to the rumor that Meghan will run for president one day.

We hate to dash your hopes, but that will almost certainly never happen.

According to insiders and reporters who have worked most closely with Meghan, the idea has been discussed behind closed doors.

"She has her eyes set on the US presidency," said Meghan and Harry biographer Omid Scobie.

"One day we may see Meghan become president," he added.

Royal expert Andrew Morton argued with certainty that this would never happen, saying, "I would state categorically that she has no chance of ever running for president."

So yeah, a Markle presidency seems highly unlikely -- but Meghan going off on Trump after he leaves office? Thankfully, that's not outside the realm of possibility.