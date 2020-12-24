Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil Gorgeous Christmas Card (Look at Archie!!!)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some monumental news to break:

Their son is a redhead!

Just like his dad!

The very famous couple released a family holiday card this week ahead of their first American Christmas in Montecito, California.

As you can see above, it's artistic and beautiful and unique -- and it includes a rare look at their one-year old toddler, Archie.

The card is an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland; and it was released through Mayhew, Meghan's animal welfare organization patronage in the United Kingdom.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card reads.

It's a very simple and straightforward message.

But the card features Archie front and center, with most observers locked in on the child's locks.

The precious kid clearly inherited some fiery hair from his father, huh?

It's also worth noting that we can see the pair's two adorable dogs, Pula and Guy, in the family snapshot, giving fans yet another glimpse at members of this unit they don't often see.

“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

In the card iitself, Markle confirms that her family has made a direct donation to Mayhew, which will support their vital work to help canines, cats and communities.

Pretty great, right?

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," Meghan explained.

"From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages:

"One that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

Mayhew's CEO Caroline Yates added: "She has shone a huge light on our community-based animal welfare work over the last two years."

This, of course, will mark Meghan and Harry's first holiday season as residents of the United States.

They won't be spending Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II, but neither will Prince William or Kate Middleton... due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These relatives/rivals of Meghan and Harry, meanwhiile, unveiled their own Christmas card just a few days ago.

Here it is, if you wish to compare:

And if you wanna compare Meghan and Harry's effort this year to their card from last year?

No problem!

Here you go:

Amazing how much Archie has grown in just 12 months, isn't it?

Tragically, he almost had a sibling, but, just a few weeks ago, Meghan decided to talk openly about her miscarriage in July.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” markle wrote in a New York Times essay last month.

We continue to send her the best.

And we wish her a very merry Christmas.